SGV missing: Woman suffering from PTSD last seen in La Puente
A 20-year-old woman who authorities say has post traumatic stress, anxiety and depression was reported missing Thursday in La Puente.
Stephanie Calletano Aparicio was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of Vineland Avenue, said Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Calletano Aparicio is Latina, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has long black hair, brown eyes, has braces and wears glasses, Fantom said. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and gray shoes.
Anyone with information about Calletano Aparicio was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323- 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Comments / 1