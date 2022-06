DALLAS, TX (May 18, 2022) For 136 years, food has been a focal point of the annual State Fair of Texas exposition. When you ask folks what their favorite part of the State Fair is, without skipping a beat, many will answer FOOD. As an event that blends more than 2 million people from all walks of life, our wide variety of food represents just that. Get your tastebuds ready now – opening September 30, the 2022 State Fair themed “TASTE OF TEXAS” is brewing to be one to remember.

