Orlando - An Orlando woman is grateful to her dog after she said he saved her when she blacked out during their walk. It sounds like something right out of an episode of the television show Lassie, and just like Lassie was to Timmy, 6-year-old Buddy has always been Marilyn Blackmer’s best friend. She says the Labradoodle recently jumped into action after she fell during their daily walk.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO