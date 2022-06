LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Greater Lafayette Green Expo took place Sunday afternoon at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. The event was free and open to the public, and more than 20 vendors were in attendance. The environmental engineering firm, Greeley and Hansen held various workshops to share climate action concepts and initiatives. Director of Communications and Marketing David Huhnke told News 18 that the vendors want to make the community more environmentally-friendly.

