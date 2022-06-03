Police arrest man in connection with deadly north Austin crash
AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man was arrested in connection with a Monday evening single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a passenger, according to an Austin Police Department arrest affidavit.
The suspect and driver of the vehicle, Leo Anthony Carreto-Lopez, 19, was charged with intoxication manslaughter, police said.
Police identified the passenger as 19-year-old Teresa Gonzales.
KXAN has reached out to an attorney listed for Carreto-Lopez for a statement.
Medics responded to a crash in the 10900 block of South Interstate 35 Monday, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.MAP: Where have Austin’s fatal crashes occurred in 2022?
According to ATCEMS, a vehicle struck a tree and caught fire. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before leaving the road and driving onto a grassy median for an unknown reason, the affidavit said. The fire was extinguished, and medics began CPR on a patient that was removed from the vehicle.
In another tweet, ACTEMS said a man died and two other people were evaluated for their injuries. Those two people had minor injuries and refused transportation by EMS.
As of Thursday, Carreto-Lopez was held on a $75,000 bond in the Travis County jail, the affidavit said.
The Austin Fire Department also responded to the call.
This is Austin's 48th fatal crash of 2022 , resulting in 49 deaths.
