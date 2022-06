Almost giving up, this mother of three walks across the stage to receive her High School Equivalency (or GED) degree from City Colleges of Chicago. Naomi Monroe shares her journey and story with WGN TV news reporter Gaynor Hall. “Stand with me graduates, that we are here, that we made it, and we will not be stopped.” View the full news story here (runtime: 2:52 min).

