ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Horton: Response to antisemitic incident at Nichols

By Submitted
evanstonroundtable.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditors’ note: The following letter from Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton was sent out Thursday, June 2, in a districtwide email to families and posted as a new release on the district website after the Nichols Middle School graduation. Horton, who addressed the graduation via a recorded video, made...

evanstonroundtable.com

Comments / 0

Related
evanstonroundtable.com

Chute Middle School students plan walkout to protest gun violence

Several seventh graders at Chute Middle School have planned a peaceful protest scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, according to an email sent to parents and families from Principal Jim McHolland. Students in sixth and seventh grade who want to participate at Chute will walk...
UVALDE, TX
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within a few hours, but there may be a longer delay at times. Comments containing mean-spirited, libelous or ad hominem attacks will not be posted. Your full name and email is required. We do not post anonymous comments. Your e-mail will not be posted.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Westboro Baptist Church pickets Joliet churches, sparking counter protests

JOLIET, Ill. - Members of the Westboro Baptist Church made their way to Joliet this weekend, sparking counter protests outside of a pair of churches. Westboro is known for engaging in inflammatory homophobic and anti-American pickets. Rachel Ventura, a Democrat running for state senate in Illinois' 43rd District, organized the...
JOLIET, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Hearings may provide answers on Albany Care’s future

The future of mental health facility Albany Care remains largely uncertain, though two upcoming hearings may provide the Evanston community with some answers. The state of Illinois currently is considering whether to pull the license for Albany Care, a psychiatric rehabilitation clinic at 901 Maple Ave. just east of Grey Park, amid reports that the facility was understaffed and poorly managed.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Evanston, IL
Society
City
Evanston, IL
Evanston, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kate Centellas: Decades after Winnetka school shooting, the trauma remains

When I glanced at my phone and saw the notification of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, my hands started to shake and I turned my phone off for a few hours. I was one of many children impacted by a school shooting when I was the age of the victims in Uvalde, and now I have children the same age I was when a shooter burst into an elementary school in my hometown of Winnetka, Ill., on a beautiful May day in 1988.
honestcolumnist.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says people charged with violent crimes ‘are guilty’ and shouldn’t be released on bail pending trial

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot escalated her ongoing feud with the Cook County criminal courts system on Monday when she said judges shouldn’t allow people charged with violent crimes out on bail because they are guilty if they have been charged. “We shouldn’t be locking up nonviolent individuals just because...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Mental Health#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Nichols Middle School#Jewish#Behavio
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police investigate stabbing at health club, seek information

Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the stabbing at a health club on S. Route 59 (near 95th Street) are encouraged to contact the Investigations Division at the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Stay safe.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Sunday weekly recap

Good Sunday morning, Evanston. We saw many beautiful smiling faces this weekend: Friday at the launch of the My City, Your City, Our City initiative, held in tandem with the summer’s inaugural First Friday in Mason Park. And Saturday at PEP Fest, a fundraiser for District 65’s PTA Equity Project, with food, games, arts and crafts.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Seriously Injured in Stabbing at Naperville Health Club

A man was stabbed when he confronted another individual for going through his personal belongings in the locker room of a Naperville health club Sunday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 11:11 a.m. at an unspecified health club in the 3000 block of South Route 59. Authorities revealed the victim confronted a man who was going through his belongings in the locker room and was then attacked.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago area students rally for gun control amid string of mass shootings

GLENVIEW, Ill. - Students in the north suburbs rallied for change nationwide as part of National Gun Violence Awareness this weekend. Students at Glenbrook South High School said they feel a sense of hopelessness amid a string of mass shootings across the country and the daily barrage of gunfire on Chicago's South and West sides.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Big turnout for PTA Equity Project festival

Families enjoyed an afternoon of arts and crafts, games, shopping and food at a community building event that was also a fundraiser for District 65’s PTA Equity Project (PEP), which ensures that PTA resources are distributed equitably between district schools. “This is the first time we have ever been...
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy