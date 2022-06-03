LGBTQ+ Center in Orlando reopens in-person counseling site

While we all know rent in Orlando is too damn high, a recent study warned Orange County commissioners against doing much of anything about it. G.A.I Consultants released a 54-page report last week that said Orange County's rent affordability problem might not rise to the level of an emergency, that focusing on those most affected fails to see the scope of the overall crisis, and that fixing the problem of high rents through government action might have unforeseen effects.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO