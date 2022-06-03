ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ+ Center in Orlando reopens in-person counseling site

Cover picture for the articleRecent mass shootings are making it difficult for some Central Florida...

UCF holds lighting ceremony to honor Pulse Nightclub victims on 6th anniversary

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A special lighting ceremony was held at the University of Central Florida on Monday evening honoring the lives taken during the 2016 Pulse Nightclub mass shooting. Sunday marks the sixth anniversary of the Pulse tragedy. The ceremony was held at UCF’s Reflecting Pond, during which the...
Expert on mass shootings weighs in on warning signs, what you can do

Lake Mary, Fla. - Experts say some people may be on a heightened alert after seeing multiple mass shootings in the spotlight in recent weeks. Experts say they understand that some people may be concerned this weekend after mass shootings in Philadelphia, Chattanooga, and also in recent weeks in Buffalo and Uvalde. And for those in Central Florida, especially as the 6th anniversary of the Pulse Tragedy nears.
Rent affordability study warns against declaring state of emergency over Orange County housing

While we all know rent in Orlando is too damn high, a recent study warned Orange County commissioners against doing much of anything about it. G.A.I Consultants released a 54-page report last week that said Orange County's rent affordability problem might not rise to the level of an emergency, that focusing on those most affected fails to see the scope of the overall crisis, and that fixing the problem of high rents through government action might have unforeseen effects.
