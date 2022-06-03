ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man charged with felony possession of weapons

WLFI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chicago man faces felony weapons charges after...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 1

fox32chicago.com

Vehicle shot up on I-90, Chicago woman charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested for shooting at another driver on the Kennedy Expressway, Illinois State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to northbound Interstate 90 at Addison Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 55-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man ambushed, killed by gunmen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday morning while he sat in a parked car on Chicago's South Side. Around 9 a.m., police say the 39-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street in the Englewood neighborhood when he was approached by two other men.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 killed, 2 wounded in South Deering shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in South Deering Sunday night, according to police. Police said three people were sitting on a porch just after 8:50 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when several gunmen wearing dark clothing approached and fired shots. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With three law enforcement officers shot in Chicago since Wednesday, many families struggle with trauma

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The recent shootings of two Chicago Police officers have left some officers and their families reeling. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas took a closer look Monday at the special work being done to help first responders cope with trauma. On Wednesday, June 1, police rushed to the scene after an CPD officer was shot while trying to make a traffic stop at 61st and Paulina streets in West Englewood. The officer, 27-year-old Fernanda Ballesteros – was released from the hospital Monday. The very next day, investigators said a man shot not just a police dog, but a U.S....
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjol.com

Tinley Park Man Charged In Death of New Lenox Man

A Tinley Park man is charged in the death of a New Lenox man last month. Police say Jacob Bean shoved Frank Stiso after the pair argued May 29th in the street in the 86-hundred block of Brookside Glen Drive. Stiso fell and hit his head on the pavement, knocking him unconscious. He died the next day at the hospital. Bean was charged with aggravated battery.
TINLEY PARK, IL
thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago cop shot dead in broad daylight; third policeman in a week

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Sunday afternoon and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern told TBEN 32 the officer was shot around 2 p.m. on the south side of the city at the intersection of West 69th Street and South Wood Street.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
wivr1017.com

Arrest made in six-year-old triple murder

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s office has announced an arrest in a nearly six-year-old triple murder. Reports say 44-year-old Dante D. Dockett of Chicago was arrested for the October 2016 murders of 56-year-old Reginald Neal, 24-year-old Deangelo Neal and 21-year-old Davante Hopkins, all three murdered in their home in Pembroke Township. The US Justice Department assisted local officials with the arrest. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey says the investigation into the murders continues and he expects more arrests in connection with the case.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL

