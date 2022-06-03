Members from the Tennessee Black Caucus bring state capitol to Knoxville

Knoxville has more subsidized housing than any other city of its size in the entire country. Yet the City of Knoxville continues to spend and talk about “affordable” housing when it means subsidized housing. City Councilwoman Amelia Parker recently declared there’s a need to create a “safe space” for homeless people to live out-of-doors. Parker pointed out there were those among the “houseless” who would prefer to live outdoors and it is incumbent upon the city government to find an appropriate spot for them. It was Amelia Parker who dictated a story to an all-too-willing Knoxville News-Sentinel about her death-defying encounter with two police officers who were at a homeless encampment in South Knoxville. Parker described how she was terrified, clutching her city council ID card like Wonder Woman’s shield, as she claimed she feared being summarily killed by the white officers. Amelia has a talent for telling stories that all have several things in common; she is always the heroine in her own stories and she is always quite nearly paralyzed with terror. And best of all, her tales of terror end up in local news media.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO