Knoxville, TN

Members from the Tennessee Black Caucus bring state capitol to Knoxville

By Gwendolyn Ducre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several members of the Tennessee Black Caucus are on a state-wide tour taking concerns from East Tennesseans in hopes of turning their issues into legislation. “The more people let their voices be heard, then the more opportunity we have...

Tennessee gov: No restricting firearms after mass shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that he does not support restricting firearms or strengthening gun control laws in response to recent mass shootings in Tennessee and around the country, including the gunning down of 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Texas. Instead, Lee...
Tennessee unveils trail made out of tires

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say one of the longest rubber-bearing trails in the U.S. has opened at T.O. Fuller State Park. According to a news release, Tennessee State Parks, the Department of Transportation and local leaders on Friday cut the ribbon on the new 2.5 miles hard-surface walking biking trail.
TENNESSEE STATE
The “unnaming” of Benton County, Tennessee

There are a lot of examples out there of places being renamed. A dorm at my alma mater used to be called Confederate Hall; now it’s Memorial Hall. I once skied at Squaw Valley Resort in California, now known as Palisades Tahoe. The highest mountain in the United States, once officially known as Mount McKinley, is now Denali.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Society
Tennessee Government
Is it a scam? Knoxville woman questions American Community Survey

It seems like every day there are warnings about scams and people are wary if they receive something suspicious either by snail mail or email. A detailed survey asking lots of personal questions was sent to a Knoxville house a few weeks ago, the homeowner was worried about being scammed so she reached out to WATE's Don Dare.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KCS Board discusses new Superintendent plan, buying new body cameras

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County School Board will look at a new way to evaluate the superintendent’s job to grow the academic programs at schools across the county. Board Member Evetty Satterfield called it the Superintendent Evaluation Process. It’d be a new instrument by asking for input...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
South Knoxville fire on Lenland Ave

Groups gathered on Saturday and Sunday to stand with survivors of clergy sexual abuse that occurred in Gatlinburg and Knoxville. Parents and students are suing Knox County Schools for gender discrimination, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. KPD still looking for the son who never made it home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Catch up Quick

Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order aimed at improving school safety. The order will primarily focus on reinforcing existing safety requirements and laws instead of establishing more requirements for schools or school security. Vols use big 9th inning rally to advance to Super Regionals 9-6 Updated: 7 hours ago. Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
RAM Clinic coming to Knoxville in June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will host a two-day pop-up clinic in Knoxville in June to provide free dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals. The clinic will be set up at Central Baptist Bearden, located at 6300 Deane Hill Drive. It will be held...
Homelessness: New solutions are needed for an old problem

Knoxville has more subsidized housing than any other city of its size in the entire country. Yet the City of Knoxville continues to spend and talk about “affordable” housing when it means subsidized housing. City Councilwoman Amelia Parker recently declared there’s a need to create a “safe space” for homeless people to live out-of-doors. Parker pointed out there were those among the “houseless” who would prefer to live outdoors and it is incumbent upon the city government to find an appropriate spot for them. It was Amelia Parker who dictated a story to an all-too-willing Knoxville News-Sentinel about her death-defying encounter with two police officers who were at a homeless encampment in South Knoxville. Parker described how she was terrified, clutching her city council ID card like Wonder Woman’s shield, as she claimed she feared being summarily killed by the white officers. Amelia has a talent for telling stories that all have several things in common; she is always the heroine in her own stories and she is always quite nearly paralyzed with terror. And best of all, her tales of terror end up in local news media.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (6/5-6/14/22)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year starting July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — People won't need to spend much money registering their vehicles starting July 1, when the state officially starts waiving registration fees. The Tennessee General Assembly previously approved the waiver in Public Chapter 1143 and it will last until June 30, 2023. It covers Class A and Class B vehicles, waiving $16.75 for Class A registration fees and $23.75 for Class B registration fees.
TENNESSEE STATE

