BILLINGS — New quarterback and new ownership, no problem. In their first game with Steven Titus as owner and their first contest with Jamario Benson as the starting quarterback, the Billings Outlaws scored a much needed win conquering the Wyoming Mustangs 47-29 in front of 1,800 fans Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO