Victorian government to give almost $2.7m to AAP to boost regional media

 4 days ago
Regional newspapers and radio bulletins often rely on Australian Associated Press content so they can focus on local stories to keep readers and listeners informed.

Regional media outlets across Victoria are set to benefit from state government support for the newswire Australian Associated Press.

The premier, Daniel Andrews, announced a three-year deal worth almost $2.7m to help strengthen regional newspapers and radio bulletins by supporting AAP’s complementary service.

“Local newspapers, radio and television outlets are vital to our regional communities, providing the range of voices and local information needed to make informed decisions,” Andrews said on Friday.

“That’s why we’re proud to announce further support that will help ensure the long-term sustainability of regional media outlets and jobs for journalists right across Victoria.”

AAP’s work underpins almost 50 regional newspapers and radio stations across Victoria. The not-for-profit newswire files more than 220 stories and 400 photographs each day on politics, sport, courts, finance and major news events.

Regional media outlets often rely on AAP’s broad content so they can focus on local stories to keep readers and listeners informed. The agreement means AAP will also boost its news content from regional Victoria to share across the state and nation.

The newswire is committed to providing independent, factual news to support its regional subscribers, who cannot cover all areas themselves, AAP’s chief executive, Lisa Davies, said.

“This grant enables us to focus more on regional Victoria, plus increase coverage of state politics and policy for the benefit of all Victorians and a national audience,” Davies said.

The grant builds on the Andrews government’s $20m regional press support package, which has propped up regional jobs and public-interest journalism through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments / 1

