Avalanche score three goals in two minutes in 4-0 win over Oilers in Game 2

Cover picture for the articleBetween a disappointing loss in Game 1, and the fact that the Colorado Avalanche were going to their backup goalie Pavel Francouz after Darcy Kuemper was hurt in Game 1, many people probably expected a big answer from the Edmonton Oilers for Game 2. Not only did they not answer big,...

markerzone.com

RANGERS COACH GERARD GALLANT CALLS OUT TAMPA BAY FOR STRATEGY ON IGOR SHESTERKIN

There's no question goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a huge factor in the New York Rangers' 2021-22 playoff run so far. Shesterkin has played phenomenally between the pipes, giving the Rangers at least a chance to win pretty much every game. During game three of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, it seems the Bolts were trying to get Shesterkin off his game, and it didn't go unnoticed.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Oilers’ Evander Kane draws huge decision from NHL after dirty hit on Avs’ Nazem Kadri

The Edmonton Oilers are down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals against the Colorado Avalanche, and the team may have just been handed a death blow ahead of Game 4. Tensions flared in Game 3 after Evander Kane injured Nazem Kadri with a dirty hit less than a minute into the game. Kadri did not return to the contest and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the series. As a result of the malicious hit, Kane is set to face a one-game suspension, according to NHL Player Safety.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

FORMER 4TH OVERALL DRAFT PICK RETIRES AT 28

His NHL career never went the way he wanted or the way anyone expected, and now 28-year-old Griffen Reinhart is reportedly hanging up the skates. Reinhart, a defenceman, was drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 2012. He played just eight games in the NHL before he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a first and second round pick. That first-rounder traded to the Isles would end up being Mat Barzal. Reinhart played 29 games with the Edmonton in 2015-16, collecting one assist. That was the end of his NHL career other than one playoff game in 2017. He spent the rest of his time in North America in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, and then the Chicago Wolves after being left exposed by Edmonton in the expansion draft and being picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights. He left the Knights as a free agent, signing with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane to have hearing for boarding Nazem Kadri

Kadri is expected to miss at least the remainder of the series against the Oilers, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said post-game. Bednar was heavily critical of the hit. “He’ll be out through this series at least, if not longer,” he said. “The hit is the most dangerous hit in hockey, from behind, eight feet off the boards. I’ll leave it at that.”
NHL
markerzone.com

EVANDER KANE GETS MAJOR PENALTY FOR CROSS CHECK ON NAZEM KADRI

It didn't take long for the action to get underway in game three of the Western Conference Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers. Just 38 seconds into the game, Connor McDavid opened the game with a goal. Not quite 30 seconds later, teammate Evander Kane was handed a five minute major for a cross check on Nazem Kadri. Here's the cross check. Kadri went to the back.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

EDMONTON'S EVANDER KANE SUMMONED BY PLAYER SAFETY

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has announced a hearing will take place Sunday for Evander Kane's hit on Nazem Kadri that took Kadri out of game three of the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche. The Avs have since announced Kadri will miss the remainder of the series, however long that last.
NHL
markerzone.com

BISSONNETTE PAYS UP ON SPITTIN' CHICLETS BET AND SHAVES HEAD

Spittin' Chiclets, the number one hockey podcast in North America, is known for their personalities, stunts, and fan interactions. Two co-hosts and good buddies, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney made a bet early in the season on their popular podcast. The bet was simple: which Pacific division team would progress further in the playoffs - Whitney's Edmonton Oilers or Bissonnette's Calgary Flames.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers to speak with officials after Igor Shesterkin repeatedly bumped

New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was not pleased with the Tampa Bay Lightning’s mission to bump and hit Igor Shesterkin in Game 3 on Sunday. “It doesn’t faze him”, Gallant said via the team’s YouTube channel. “It fazes me more than him. I don’t like it. Hopefully, when we talk to the supervisor tomorrow, they’ll take care of some of that because it wasn’t right.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS TESTING THE MARKET ON ALL BUT THREE PLAYERS ON THEIR ROSTER

During the '32 Thoughts' segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Chicago Blackhawks could make some big changes in the off-season. Friedman said that the Blackhawks are testing the market on all their players, except Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Seth Jones, who have...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bruins fire coach Bruce Cassidy after six seasons

The Boston Bruins fired coach Bruce Cassidy on Monday, despite reaching the postseason in all six years of his tenure. "Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. "After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rangers Ryan Strome injured in Game 3 versus Lightning

New York Rangers center Ryan Strome was injured during the second period in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final after Ondrej Palat delivered a crosscheck to his back. Strome immediately winced in pain and appeared to have some difficulty skating back to the bench. He eventually returned for a shift and appeared okay, but once he got back he looked directly at the medical staff and shook his head in motion indicating it was no good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Penguins Assistant's Linked to Head Coaching Vacancies

It has been dubbed "The summer of change" for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Close to a dozen free-agent decisions to be made, and a new ownership group making their mark will have the Penguins looking very different once the 2022-23 season begins. Now, both Penguins assistant coaches Mike Vellucci and Todd Reirden have been linked to head coaching vacancies around the NHL.
PITTSBURGH, PA

