ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Amazon accused of obstructing probe of Edwardsville warehouse collapse

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbUS9_0fz00idp00

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Congressional Democrats are accusing Amazon of obstructing their investigation into the company’s labor practices during severe weather events.

Amazon’s policies have been under scrutiny since the deadly collapse of a company warehouse last year in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Two more lawsuits filed over deadly Amazon warehouse collapse

Regulators found Amazon’s Edwardsville facility met minimal federal safety requirements for storm sheltering but said it had other safety risks.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is also investigating the incident. A letter to Amazon’s CEO signed by the committee’s chairwoman said the Seattle-based company has not handed over key documents.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company was surprised to receive the letter. The spokesperson said Amazon has handed over relevant documents and will produce more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

STL businesses bring back face mask mandates as COVID cases surge

ST. LOUIS — A spike in COVID-19 cases is prompting some businesses and at least one major attraction to bring back mask requirements. People are turning to at-home rapid tests, which makes tracking the official number of cases tricky. However, doctors are seeing a 20% positivity rate through laboratory tests, which is up from the 3-4% positivity rate a couple of months ago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Lawsuits#Seattle#Democrats#Fox 2
KMOV

Mask wearing required for employees, vendors at some Schnucks locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mask wearing is now required for employees and vendors at Schnucks stores in St. Louis City and County, the chain announced Saturday. Schnucks says it is reinstating the mandate for employees and vendors at stores located in counties that fall under a “high” risk on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Transmission Map. Customers are not required to wear a mask but are strongly encouraged to do so. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rising in the St. Louis area in recent weeks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Spectrum users in Fenton and High Ridge having issues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Some Spectrum customers in the Fenton and High Ridge area are experiencing internet and phone issues Monday. Spectrum said the issues are happening because of “a fiber cut caused by vandalism.”. Crews are working to restore service to the area.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
FOX2Now

Recorded phone call exposes dead chimp hoax

FESTUS, Mo. – A chimpanzee whose death had been faked was found and rescued this past weekend by an animal rights group and U.S. Marshals. It involves the ongoing dispute over chimpanzees that you’ve seen in our FOX Files reports. Last year, we showed you inside the Festus...
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City and County at CDC’s COVID ‘Red’ level

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Schnucks employees required to wear masks in St. Louis, St. Louis County stores due to increase in COVID cases

ST. LOUIS — Employees at Schnucks stores in St. Louis and St. Louis County are required to wear facemasks due to increasing cases, the company announced this week. In a post on its website, Schnucks said it is requiring employees and vendor partners to wear masks inside stores in regions where the CDC considers COVID-19 community levels to be high. Both St. Louis and St. Louis County met that classification.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Laura Barczewski hired as 5 On Your Side’s newest multi-skilled journalist

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired award-winning journalist and St. Louis native Laura Barczewski as the station’s newest multi-skilled journalist. Barczewski comes to St. Louis from WPMI NBC 15 in Mobile, Alabama where she worked as a reporter and anchor. Before Alabama, Barczewski worked as a multi-media journalist and fill-in anchor at WHO-HD Channel 13 in Des Moines, Iowa.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Hartmann: St. Louis Is a Town Full of 'John Does'

The bombshell indictments that rocked St. Louis politics last week drew indignation from all quarters. The message was clear: This is not how we do our bribery around here. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad face federal bribery-related charges for helping the owner of a small business get tax breaks from the city, among other nefarious activities. That sort of thing is also known in city political circles as “Thursday.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

$3.75M Frontenac home’s basement has Bass Pro-Esque fish tanks

ST. LOUIS – A home in Frontenac is on the market for $3.75 million and it’s complete with Bass Pro-Esque fish tanks. The 12,000-square-foot home at 22 Countryside Lane has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a five-car garage. It was built in 2015 and sits on 1.6 acres. The fish tanks in the basement look […]
FRONTENAC, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy