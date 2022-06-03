ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is unusual’: Triple shooting leaves 1 man dead in rural Illinois community

By Jeff Bernthal
 4 days ago

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a deadly, triple shooting in the Metro East. Investigators said it appears a burglary led to a confrontation that ended with shots fired.

One man is dead, a second man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries, and the third victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby residents declined to be interviewed but expressed shock over a crime of this nature happening in such a remote area. The shooting was at a residence in the 9300 block of Golden Rule Mine Road in the southeast part of St. Clair County.

“We have not had any violence with any kind of residential burglaries in this area at all,” said Capt. Bruce Fleshren, Major Case Squad commander. “This is an unusual event, shocking in fact that someone was actually shot and killed for this type of an incident.”

Fleshren is asking the public to contact the Major Case Squad through the Freeburg Police Department with any tips at 618-539-3132.  He said detectives are seeking information about a blue or grey Chevrolet Lumina with a light bar with a yellow light on top of the vehicle.

Some residents who live in the area suspect the shooting was not random because the location was in a rural, isolated area. As of Thursday afternoon, Fleshern said it’s too soon to know whether this was a random crime.

The identities of the victims have not been released. Fleshren said the victims’ ages are 25, 47, and 50.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

