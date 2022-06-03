ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

High school baseball: Bowie vs Brock (Game 2) – June 2, 2022

By Ben Coker
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOj2m_0fyzymC300

The Bowie Jackrabbits faced off against the Brock Eagles for Game 2 in a potential 3-part series.

Brock took the first game Wednesday night, so Bowie needed to win Thursday’s game to move forward in the state championship.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Bowie, TX
Education
City
Brock, TX
City
Bowie, TX
Local
Texas Education
Brock, TX
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

7th Annual Food Truck Championship draws crowd

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — For any food lovers, the festival of food trucks is the perfect event for anyone wanting to try something new. “We served pulled pork, different flavors of pulled pork. We have a coffee pork, orange juice pork, tequila pork, rosemary pork, our biggest seller is our Cowboy mac & cheese. We have […]
GRAHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Bowie Vs Brock Lrb#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a motorcycle involved in a wreck on Kemp Saturday night has died. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the driver, identified as 40-year-old Justin Feliciano, was pronounced deceased at United Regional just before 8 p.m. Around 7:30 p.m., WFPD officers responded to the 2500 block of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Southwest Pkwy will reduce to 2 lanes starting Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Starting Tuesday, June 7, westbound lanes of Southwest Parkway, just east of Taft, will be reduced to two lanes. Closing the right lane will allow construction crews to widen the bridge over Holliday Creek on the northside of Southwest Parkway but you’ll still have access to Taft at the intersection. Drivers […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD introduce new program called SafeCam

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new addition will help police stop crime a lot faster, but for it to work, detectives need your home surveillance. The new program is called SafeCam and allows police departments across the country to get better access of crime footage. “Is a voluntary program where our citizens and the city […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One taken to hospital after wreck on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck on Kemp Boulevard. Around 7:30 p.m., the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a wreck near Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park. Police say a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kemp behind another vehicle. When the vehicle began to slow down, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One sent to hospital after wreck on Midwestern Parkway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department had to use the jaws to get a driver out of a pickup after a wreck on Midwestern Parkway. Around 2:30 p.m., the Wichita Falls Police Department was called about a rollover wreck at Midwestern Parkway and Seabury Drive. According to WFPD Sgt. Adam Maloney, witnesses […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

2 murder trials on the docket set to begin

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — It looks like a very busy week or weeks ahead for attorneys and jurors, even with one of the three murder trials that were set for this week now off the docket. But still, on the online court site docket are trials for Justin Love and Martez Vrana. Love is being […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy