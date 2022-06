The Helena Senators evened up their conference record on Monday night thanks to a 9-4 road win over the Great Falls Chargers in AA Legion baseball action. Helena plated two runs in the first inning but the Senators trailed 4-3 heading into the fourth inning when things started to turn in their direction. A two-run triple by Hunter Bratcher put the Senators in front 5-4 in the top of the fourth inning, a lead which grew to 6-4 after another run was added in the inning.

HELENA, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO