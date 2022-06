Bergeron underwent elbow surgery May 31 and is expected to recover in around 10 weeks, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. It was also reported that Bergeron hasn't yet made a decision regarding whether he will continue his career next season. The 36-year-old center won his fifth Selke Trophy on Sunday and has played 18 years in the NHL. He's expected to be healthy for training camp if he opts to continue his NHL career and sign with Boston or another team this offseason.

