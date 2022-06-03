Salute to our Veterans: Master Sergeant Jeanette McGuire

Kelvon McBride, a 3-star athlete out of Mobile, Alabama, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. McBride announced a commitment to play at Vanderbilt, as the recruit out of Cottage Hill Christian Academy could be in line to be a linebacker for the Commodores in the class of 2023. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, and is ranked the No. 64 linebacker in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 33 player in the state of Alabama.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO