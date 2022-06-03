ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Bay, AL

Salute to our Veterans: Master Sergeant Jeanette McGuire

By Christian Hinkel
WPMI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our...

mynbc15.com

WPMI

Jefferson Davis Day: "There's nothing racist about it"

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some say it's all about keeping southern history alive ... others say it's time to move on. "Why would they think it was a racist holiday...There's nothing racist about it," said Spokesperson for the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Joe Ringhoffer. Ringhoffer added, it's important...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Retired Baldwin Co. teacher starts petition to overhaul Daphne Elementary

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — In response to the school shooting in Uvlade, Texas, a retired Baldwin County teacher is calling for change at one elementary school. She says it's time to address what she feels are vulnerabilities in security at Daphne Elementary. More than two hundred people have signed a petition Viki McGinty Woerner created that calls for an overhaul of the school.
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

Baldwin Co. senator proposes lodging tax to fund Fort Morgan lifeguards

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WPMI) — It has been one year since the drowning of Baldwin County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Smith, who died while heroically rescuing struggling swimmers in Fort Morgan. The tragic anniversary is reigniting beach safety discussions in the unincorporated community, and State Senator Chris Elliott is weighing...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile County lawmakers outraged over leadership change at Bishop State

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County legislative delegation called for an investigation into the recent firing of Bishop State Interim President Dr. Lawrence Brandyburg and the high rate of turnover for that position. On Friday Charles Jones was named acting president. Since 2015, five different people have led the school. Lawmakers are also calling for Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker to resign. Ten lawmakers signed a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey, who is the ACCS Board of Trustees President, urging action.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile community pleading for teens to put down the guns

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — War zones... that's what some of our streets in Mobile are resembling, as gun violence reeks havoc on the Port City. The number of shootings is skyrocketing and children are being caught in the crossfire. Communities are pleading once again for teens to put...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

'Community Days: Mobile Police announce youth violence prevention summer events

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police has announced the kickoff of a program of events meant to prevent youth violence. It's the kickoff for "Community Days," the City of Mobile Police Department youth violence prevention summer events. Area residents are invited to come out to Baumhauer-Randle Park, 1909 Duval Street, on Thursday, June 9 from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be youth mentoring and fun activities for the kids as well as free food.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

The Indigo Girls with Rickie Lee Jones to play Mobile Saenger Theatre October 16

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/igmob22 starting June 10 at 10 a.m. Purchase in person at the Saenger Theatre Box Office 6 South Joachim Street; open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600) or the Mobile Civic Center Box Office 401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7906.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. deputies find missing man

UPDATE (10:41 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jimmie Louis King was found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 78-year-old man who was last seen Friday night. Jimmie Louis King was last seen Friday, June 3, at the 8300 […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Next Level Moxie: New women's summer basketball league in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There is a new women’s summer basketball league in Mobile. Today, life and skills developmental program, Next Level Moxie began its first women’s basketball tournament of the summer. The nonprofit organization is designed to help young women athletes transition into the next step of their athletic careers. The organization’s executive director, Morgan Crawford says the program is a new way to grow the young women’s basketball community.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Report: Homeless man tied up, beat and raped woman in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A homeless man is charged with beating, tying up and raping a woman in Pensacola, according to an arrest report. Benjamin Callaway, 47, was arrested Friday and charged with sexual assault, aggravated battery and false imprisonment. He's being held in Escambia County Jail on $130,000 bond. The...
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Man shot in car on Sage Ave.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence this weekend in the Port City after a man was shot several times. Police say they were called to Verdun Avenue in reference to an assault Saturday night, then shortly afterward got a second call about a person shot nearby in a car on Sage Avenue near Dauphin Street.
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Contraflow: What to know for 2022 hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As hurricane season begins, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are reminding Mississippians of contraflow protocol. Contraflow protocols would be initiated in the event of a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Protocols could also be initiated if the greater New Orleans area faces a mandatory evacuation due to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WPMI

Mobile Police: Man found shot in the street pronounced dead on scene

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have issued a release on the 24th homicide of 2022. On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 1125 a.m., police officers responded to Arthor Street and Lincoln Avenue in reference to one down. When officers arrived, they observed a 26-year-old male lying in the middle of the roadway. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
MOBILE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kelvon McBride, ATH out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Kelvon McBride, a 3-star athlete out of Mobile, Alabama, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. McBride announced a commitment to play at Vanderbilt, as the recruit out of Cottage Hill Christian Academy could be in line to be a linebacker for the Commodores in the class of 2023. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, and is ranked the No. 64 linebacker in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 33 player in the state of Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard mother loses another son after double homicide Wednesday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - New details are coming out about a double murder in Prichard. It was a chaotic scene at the red store Wednesday afternoon, one of the victims identified as 27-year-old Michael Trotter. His mother Patricia Trotter is speaking out, and wants answers after now losing two sons...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Witnesses: Two arrested and one injured after Mobile police chase ends in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at approximately 11:39 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin and Monterey Street. The officer initiated lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop. After a short vehicle pursuit, the driver collided with another vehicle and became disabled. The driver and passenger fled the scene on foot was apprehended by officers. Both subjects were transported to the hospital for treatment and later transported to Metro Jail. Louis Shamburger, 44, was arrested and Brittany Martin, 33, on the listed charge and outstanding warrants.
MOBILE, AL

