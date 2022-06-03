ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville police agencies come together for Facebook forum on gun violence

By Brandon Bartlett WEHT, Rhett Baxley
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville police sergeant joined the chief of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) Police Department for a live Facebook forum about gun violence on June 2.

People could ask questions and get answers in real time on a wide range of topics in the wake of those recent mass shootings. Chief Tim Alford says the EVSC police have a strong relationship with the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Evansville car wash manager not rewarded for his assistance in the Casey White case; Alabama rewards another instead

“The good thing for us, EVSC PD, is that we have a great partnership with the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and all three agencies work closely together to develop protocols, procedures, and that’s a fluid thing that changes day to day and things that happened in Texas just makes us re-evaluate our system,” said EVSC PD Chief Tim Alford. “We really want to focus and encourage our parents and any gun owner is to be responsible with their firearms. Unfortunately we find too many unsecured firearms in the households “

For the second year in a row, the forum was hosted by Evansville Watch. The forum had a specific focus on kids, firearms and preventing gun violence in Evansville.

