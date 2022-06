University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Institute for Astronomy doctoral candidate Miles Lucas and John A. Burns School of Medicine PhD student Nicholas Kawasaki were named ARCS Foundation Honolulu Chapter’s 2022 Scholars of the Year. Lucas received the Jacquie Maly ARCS Scholar of the Year Award for best presentation in physical sciences at the ARCS Scholar Symposium earlier in the spring. Kawasaki received the Sherry Lundeen ARCS Scholar of the Year Award for best presentation in the biological sciences.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 HOURS AGO