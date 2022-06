No other team in college baseball, and perhaps no other sports team anywhere, has had tougher endings to its last three seasons than the NC State baseball team. In 2020, the Pack’s season was cut short to just under one month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that point, every other college sports team was in the same boat, but NC State had a 14-3 record and was off to a promising start.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO