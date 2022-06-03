RAW Video: Shakespeare on the Concho a day away from opening night

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shakespeare on the Concho is only one night away from the opening of the show Twelfth Night at Be Theatre. This group works to put on an annual production of a show by Shakespeare.

This show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3rd with tickets on sale now.

Twelfth Night Director and Shakespeare on the Concho Co-Founder John Mark Hogg shared what audience members should expect from this chaotic comedy.

“It is a classic story from Shakespeare which he does all the time,” Hogg shared. “Cross-dressing girls, girls dressing as boys, boys falling in love with other boys and girls, and it’s all being tied up at the end.”

According to Hogg, Twelfth Night is about twins, a boy and a girl, who are separated in a shipwreck. Both of the characters think the other one was killed in the accident.

Viola, the girl, dresses up as a guy to protect herself and survive. Through these changing identities, a few characters end up falling in love with each other without knowing who the other one truly is.

“She accidentally has someone fall in love with her and then fall in love with another man,” Tate McMullin, who plays Sir Toby Beluch said. “It’s a wonderful story of just chaos.”

Hogg shared that the brother, Sebastian, does return to Viola but the two end up confused for the other through the chaos.

“There is all this pandemonium that takes place in all that,” Hogg explained. “It is all just a great time.”

Kiera Collins, who plays Sir Andrew Aguecheek, shared their thoughts on the show as well.

“My favorite part about the show, as in the creation of it, was the free will that us as actors were given,” Collins explained. “Our director was not very straightforward. He allowed us to try many different things, see what worked for us, what we liked the best as well as what looked the best.”

This year will mark the ninth year that Shakespeare on the Concho puts on a production.

“We started doing free Shakespeare shows outside,” Hogg explained. “This year [we are] back inside taking on Twelfth Night.”

Although this group of people that admire Shakespeare’s work has grown, it took just a few people to bring the enjoyment to the community of San Angelo.

“I have been a Shakespeare fan for years,” shared Hogg. “One of the reasons I got into it was cause people would always tell me they don’t understand Shakespeare or they don’t like Shakespeare and I never understood what they were talking about.”

“It finally hit on me that we usually experience it just by reading Romeo and Juliet or King Lear in English class and that’s not how those works are meant to be seen,” Hogg continued. “They are meant to be performed in plays and have the actors bring them to life and bring the audience along with them.”

Hogg says that the group works on adapting their plays so the audience can better understand the works of Shakespeare.

“It is just adapting that and bringing it to a modern audience so that’s what we try to do,” Hogg said. “To show what fun it is in plays that are 400 years old.”

