Video Games

'Street Fighter 6' arrives in 2023 with new modes and real-time commentary

By M. Moon
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months after confirming the existence of Street Fighter 6, Capcom has revealed that the upcoming entry to the fighting franchise will come out in 2023 for the PS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Like the company promised in its initial teaser, the game will include Luke,...

NME

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream. Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns Release Date and More Seemingly Leaks

Marvel's Midnight Suns from 2K and Firaxis Games has been quiet since being delayed out of its initial March 2022 release window to the second half of the year. Following a set of ratings for the title from international sources and ahead of the upcoming Summer Game Fest, however, it would appear that the Marvel's Midnight Suns release date and more might have leaked.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Resident Evil Village,' 'The Walking Dead,' 'No Man's Sky,' 'Horizon Call of the Mountain' Show Off Teasers for PSVR2

During Thursday's State of Play event, PlayStation gave fans a sneak peek at four games in development for the PS VR2 including one VR exclusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain. Three heavy hitters were confirmed to get the VR treatment with new gameplay footage, including Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution, and No Man's Sky. These confirmations come about a week after confirmation that the new VR hardware would launch with 20 major titles.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Watch Activision's New "Ultimate Team" Teaser for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II'

After announcing an official release date, Activision is gearing up to unveil a “worldwide reveal” of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on June 8, according to a new teaser. The new “Ultimate Team” visual does not reveal too much about the forthcoming title, though it does feature members of the international spec ops unit Task Force 141 preparing for battle. Activision previously confirmed several characters that will play substantial roles in the game, including John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley.
VIDEO GAMES
Top Speed

Rendering: The True Potential of the BMW X7 M60i

BMW recently updated its flagship and biggest SUV, the X7 Since its launch, however, core BMW fans haven’t been the happiest bunch when it comes to the overall design language that BMW chose over the outgoing model year. The bulk of the controversy comes from the more prominent grille design and the split headlights. But Mikhail Sachko, has put together some wide-body renderings to show the true potential of the X7.
CARS
Rolling Stone

‘RRR’ Is the Best — and Most Revolutionary — Blockbuster of 2022

Click here to read the full article. It’s tough to pinpoint the exact moment that the movie hooks you; mileage will vary per viewer. For some, it might be right from the get go, during a Melodrama 101 preamble involving a kidnapped child and casual colonial cruelty that leaves corpses in its wake. Others may find themselves leaning forward when a supercop, sporting the world’s most luxurious old-timey mustache, single-handedly beats back a crowd of thousands to catch a rock-throwing culprit. Or maybe the sight of a ripped, shirtless man sprinting through a forest and narrowly avoiding a midair collision...
MOVIES
CNET

Best Wireless Bluetooth Boom Boxes for 2022: Top Portable Pool and Beach Speakers

Compact mini Bluetooth speakers are great to take with you on the go, but what if you want something with a lot more power that's got some real oomph to its sound? That's where a Bluetooth boom box or wireless "party" speaker comes in -- Bluetooth speakers that aren't exactly compact but do produce big sound and work well both indoors and outdoors. While most of them don't look quite like the boom boxes of yesteryear, they are portable, although they probably aren't going to fit in a backpack unless it's rather roomy.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Interceptor review – absurd yet entertaining Netflix action thriller

While the rather surprisingly robust box office performance of Top Gun: Maverick has shown, once again, that all really is back to normal on the big-screen blockbuster front, as a sort of precautionary measure, a more-stacked-than-usual summer season of streaming has also kicked off. There are shows with budgets the size of movies, from Stranger Things to Obi-Wan Kenobi to the upcoming She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, and films like The Gray Man, Prey, Secret Headquarters and Spiderhead, all slick enough to be major theatrical tentpoles. Before most of that, and on a far, far smaller scale, drops high-energy thriller Interceptor, landing with whatever the opposite of buzz is on Netflix, modelling itself as an irony-free throwback to summers past and just about succeeding.
TV & VIDEOS
Engadget

The MacBook Air M2 comes with a dual-port power adapter

One of the MacBook Air M2's most important upgrades might sit outside the computer. As part of the announcement, Apple revealed that the 10-core GPU version of the new Air comes with a 35W adapter that includes two USB-C ports. You won't have to give up one of your laptop's connections (or plug in a separate power brick) just to charge your iPhone at the same time. Given that the portable only has two Thunderbolt/USB-C jacks, this could prove a life-saver if you use multiple peripherals.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Hibana

Fire Force is warming up for a full comeback with a third season of the anime, and one cosplay is perfectly ready for it with a fiery take on Princess Hibana! Atsushi Okubo's original manga run of the series came to an end earlier this year, but lucky enough for fans it was soon confirmed that this would be far from all that we would get to see from the franchise. Announced alongside the release of the final volume in Japan, it was confirmed that Fire Force would indeed be returning for a third season of the anime in the near future.
COMICS
Engadget

Beeline's new bike computer lets you choose between fast, quiet or balanced routes

Beeline's original Velo brought an interesting twist to bike computers with a simple interface and single arrow guidance designed to help you discover your environment. The company has now launched its second model, the Velo 2, that keeps the spirit of the original while introducing a number of key new features like a bigger screen, all-new interface and app-based route planner.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Google's latest Pixel feature drop includes a Teenage Engineering music app

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Google's newest Pixel feature drop is meant as much for spur-of-the-moment creativity as it is everyday conveniences. The company is rolling out a June feature update that, with a separate download, offers a free music-making tool from Teenage Engineering. The Pocket Operator for Pixel app (shown at middle) turns your videos into music and video "cut-ups" with a mix of sounds, patterns and visual effects. You'll need a Pixel 5 or newer to get started, but It could be worth a try if you'd like to craft beats during your downtime.
CELL PHONES
Space.com

See the new trailer 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' coming in 2023

Lucasfilm Games and Electronic Arts' sequel to "Jedi: Fallen Order" arrives next year with all new Cal Kestis adventures. Avid video gamers hunting for immersive diversions in the galaxy far, far away were rewarded with a first look at the long-anticipated and forever delayed "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" game during last week's geeky gala known as Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Teases New Spider-Man Suit

The collaboration between Marvel and Fortnite is about to result in Spider-Man securing an all-new super-suit. Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War is a five-issue miniseries that sends the characters from Fortnite Island to the Marvel Universe to team up with heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Shuri. Together, they must hunt down the elusive Zero Shard, a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point. An upcoming issue of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War will borrow from Secret Wars #8 by putting Spider-Man in a new costume, similar to how the web-slinger donned his black alien symbiote in the 1984 comic.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Get a refurbished HP EliteBook for under $400

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop, don’t let marketing get the better of you. Recent ads and tech conferences may tempt you to buy the latest and greatest gear, but you don’t always need to purchase a or an upcoming release to get your hands on a capable machine. While the consumer electronics industry pumps out shiny new devices, you might satisfy your needs with a refurbished one and save a few bucks.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Xbox and Bethesda will host a second games showcase on June 14th

This weekend's won't include all the news that's fit to stream. , Microsoft will run a second event, which will include more trailers, discussions with developers and in-depth looks at some of the games featured in the main Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Xbox Games Showcase Extended will take place...
VIDEO GAMES

