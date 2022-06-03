ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KEYC News Now Evening Forecast

KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Eckl with the latest on the weekend forecast. Joshua Eckl with a look at your...

www.keyc.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch Until in Effect Until 10 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight for portions of western and central Minnesota, designated as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by the NWS. This Tornado Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Sterns, and Wright counties (+more). Several strong tornadoes are...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for scattered downpours

Alert: Yellow Alert for this afternoon into this evening for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to some flooding. There's also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms south of the city where we could see locally damaging winds.Forecast: With the exception of a few stray showers, today gets off to a quiet start. But it looks like showers/thunderstorms make a comeback this afternoon -- mainly after 1PM -- and linger into this evening. The severe threat seems to be on the southern fringe of our area, but we should at least see some downpours (localized flooding) and rumbles of thunder around here. We should catch a break late this evening into the early overnight hours, then another round of showers will sweep through closer to daybreak. Any showers early tomorrow morning will be followed by clearing skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. 
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/6 Monday forecast

After our beautiful weekend, the pleasant weather continues today. Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs right around 80 degrees.Tonight will be mostly to partly clear with temps falling into the low 60s in the city and 50s in the 'burbs.Tomorrow starts off nice with increasing clouds through the day. A few showers will be possible by late afternoon and evening, especially to the west. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.Wednesday looks like an unsettled day with showers and t'storms around. As of now, the risk for any severe weather is very low, but some heavy downpours are possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and it'll also be more humid. Thursday starts off on the damp side with lingering showers, then we should dry out into the afternoon.
