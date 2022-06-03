ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin’s comeback comes up short, Nevada opens MINK League season with win

By Bailey Harbit
fourstateshomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOPLIN, Mo. – The 2022 Joplin Outlaws home opener provided plenty of drama down the stretch, but the Outlaws would come up short in their home opener, falling to...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma St. poster team for regionals’ offensive firepower

Prodigious offense was on display again in the NCAA baseball tournament Sunday, and another crazy game in Stillwater, Oklahoma, was Example A. Oklahoma State came back from a 12-0 deficit to beat Missouri State 29-15 in the highest-scoring game in tournament history. It happened less than 24 hours after the...
STILLWATER, OK
News Channel Nebraska

Polk County man catches new Missouri state record walleye

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Tim Stillings of Morrisville for catching a 7-pound, 8-ounce walleye from the Sac River. Stillings caught the fish May 16 using a trotline. His record breaks the previous alternative methods record of 6-pounds, 14-ounces set in 2018. “We...
MORRISVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nevada, MO
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Joplin, MO
State
Nevada State
Local
Missouri Sports
Nevada, MO
Sports
tonyskansascity.com

Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long Links Abortion & U.S. Murder Spike

A Senate hopeful takes his pro-life game to the next level and offers a scathing indictment of American culture. Here's what he has to say . . . “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year. Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Mo., so something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion. When we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mother’s wombs, life has no value to a lot of these folks,” Long said on Wednesday in an interview on 93.9 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1897 Kansas City Workhouse that looks like a historic castle has evolved through decades in the 18th & Vine District

Kansas City Workhouse.Photo by Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What's known as the Kansas City Workhouse was built in 1897. Back then, it was called the workhouse castle. The medieval design of this building housed prisoners of minor crimes (beggars and drunks back in the day). The first prisoners made limestone building blocks to build the jail.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri woman arrested in Sidney

(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Missouri woman. 22-year-old Daphne Makayla Andrews of Carthage was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the 24 mile marker of Interstate 29. Around 1:22 a.m. Saturday, a Fremont County Deputy observed a 2009 Nissan Maxima traveling at 98 miles per hour northbound on I-29. When the deputy approached, he observed marijuana in plain view of the passenger.
SIDNEY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
KOLR10 News

National car show cruising into Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The oldest car club in America is hosting a national car show in Springfield this weekend to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO). Pharoahs International Car Club is hosting Hangin’ Dice Nationals Car Show. It is a three-day-long event starting Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mink#Mink League
koamnewsnow.com

Let’s check out some May rain totals

It’s already been a wet June, but May had some impressive numbers. Above, you can see the National Weather Service’s observations for our area in May. Rain amounts ranged between 6 inches and as much as 15 inches in some spots. The National Weather Service doesn’t have observation...
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

Missouri jail escapees search turned over to U.S Marshals

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — The search for three jail escapees in Barry County, Missouri, has been turned over to the U.S Marshals Service. Lance Stephens, Matthew Crawford, and Christopher Blevins escaped from the Barry County Jail early Friday morning. Officials say they now believe all three men are out of the Four State area, […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Of Course Kansas City Star Seyz So Many Police Stops Are Racist

This morning we share data and spin from the so-called paper of record that's becoming a strident detractor of public safety. The report, which covers the 2021 calendar year, was released last week by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. Across the state, the data show Black motorists accounted for 18% of all traffic stops. Missouri is 11.8% Black, according to the U.S. Census. Black and Hispanic drivers were searched 8.5% and 7.9% of the time, respectively, compared to 6.8% of white motorists . . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Jackson, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Platte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Clay County in west central Missouri Southeastern Platte County in west central Missouri Northwestern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Platte City, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Liberty, Gladstone, Lansing, Parkville, Platte City, North Kansas City, Mission Hills, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Westwood, Claycomo, Kansas City Kansas, Pleasant Valley, Lake Waukomis, Glenaire, Ferrelview, Avondale, Platte Woods and Oakview. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 6. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 418 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 15. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 233 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 17. Interstate 635 between mile markers 4 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 19 and 39, and between mile markers 48 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ozarksalive.com

New effort underway to redevelop Joplin Union Depot

JOPLIN - The Joplin Union Depot is a survivor — as it hopefully will continue to be. For more than a century, the stately white structure from the romanticized age of train travel has remained: Through time, vandals, failed redevelopment and a tornado that took out parts of the rest of the town.
JOPLIN, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of June 4th

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Maryville resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Gentry County. Thirty-six-year-old Lisa Coots was accused of trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Eckstein of Maryville was arrested at the same time in Gentry County and was accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and speeding. Eckstein and Coots were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy