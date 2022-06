OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police officers are looking for two women who they say stole over $3,000 in fragrances from Ulta. Police say the pair walked out of Ulta near Memorial and Penn without paying for over $3,000 worth of perfume fragrances. While the two women have masks on, police say the photos are still pretty good and helpful in the case.

