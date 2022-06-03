ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man critically injured in Portsmouth shooting

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting Thursday night in Portsmouth left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 10:55 p.m. near Alden Ave and Emmons Place. That’s in the Cradock Historic District.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 31-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in “stable” condition as of Friday morning.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alXAN_0fyzurvw00
    Alden Ave and Emmons Place (photo: WAVY/Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06uCOE_0fyzurvw00
    Alden Ave and Emmons Place (photo: WAVY/Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kcl7c_0fyzurvw00
    Alden Ave and Emmons Place (photo: WAVY/Cortez Grayson)

No suspect information is available at this time, but police said the man was shot during an argument.

Earlier in the day, two people were shot on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth . A boy and a woman were shot later in two separate, unrelated incidents. Police later said the boy’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

