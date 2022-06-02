ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders...

kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 2

californiaglobe.com

The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

These California cities are warming fastest

Things are heating up in California – and not just because it’s almost summer. The state – like the rest of the world – has been getting warmer and warmer every year. But the impact of that warming isn’t the same in every city. On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
internewscast.com

California county reinstates mask mandate in indoor settings

An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Woke LA District Attorney strikes out in California court

As a matter of both law and good policy, the California State Court of Appeals well served the public by ruling on Thursday that left-wing Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon actually must do his job. Gascon, one of a bevy of district attorneys elected with financial support from radical...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

CDC Announces Indoor Mask Mandate Recommendations for 13 Calif. Counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that 13 counties in California, roughly one-quarter of the state, have reached ‘High’ levels of COVID-19 and are recommended a return of indoor masking in those counties. All 13 counties are located in Northern California, including the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

[Opinion] California is No Longer the Hot Place to Live

In the past, California has been the place to live. With beautiful weather, huge jobs markets, beaches and mountains, and a wealth of culture, who wouldn't want to live there. Over the last couple of years, many factors have contributed to people leaving the state in droves. Since 2016, prices of houses of soared. Yet, rising mortgage rates and current inflation have kept people from moving in the last few years and encouraged others to leave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Potential Fast Food Workers Strike Planned For California Next Week. Thanks, SEIU.

(San Diego, CA) — Fast food workers at some California locations could be going on strike next week. The potential strike on June 9th includes places like McDonalds, Burger King and Jack in the Box, which is based in San Diego. The Sacramento Bee says the Service Employees International Union is organizing the statewide strike in support of a proposed California law, Assembly Bill 257, which is up for a vote in the State Senate. If passed, would create a fast food council in California that could set wages, hours and safety standards for the estimated 500-thousand fast food workers in the state.
SAN DIEGO, CA

