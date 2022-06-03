Thousands expected at the fairgrounds for Bakersfield Home and Garden Show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Home & Garden Show returns to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend.
Those looking to spruce up their homes or get decorating ideas will have a lot of options to choose from among vendors.
Each year, thousands of homeowners looking to remodel their homes or landscape their yards turn out for the three-day event.
The show starts Friday and runs through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10, and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult admission.
