Thousands expected at the fairgrounds for Bakersfield Home and Garden Show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Home & Garden Show returns to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Those looking to spruce up their homes or get decorating ideas will have a lot of options to choose from among vendors.

Each year, thousands of homeowners looking to remodel their homes or landscape their yards turn out for the three-day event.

The show starts Friday and runs through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10, and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult admission.

