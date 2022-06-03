ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Lunas, NM

Los Lunas basketball star receiving college offers

By Bradley Benson
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At only 16 years old, Los Lunas’ Jalin Holland is already drawing the attention of college basketball programs. He currently has four offers, the latest school being the University of New Mexico.

“This is really big, being that it’s from New Mexico it’s like the Albuquerque School, so it’s really big. I mean, its really exciting but I still have a lot of work to do,” said Holland.

Los Lunas hires new girls basketball coach

During his freshman season, Holland averaged over 30 points per game and people close to him have known for a long time that he could always compete at the next level.

“I am going to say 4 or 5, he was competing in club basketball tournaments and playing with the 5th and 6th graders,” his dad Wilson said. “I knew at a young age he could be special if he worked hard and took care of his business.”

A two-sport athlete, Holland was also a member of the Tigers championship football team in 2021. He stays active all year, and has also been playing for the Albuquerque Basketball Club. After joining head coach Brandon Mason at ABC, Holland said his reputation has grown.

“Every tournament that he has been to he has averaged over 30 points a game, you can see the footage, and I mean you can tell by the phone calls that he gets from universities,” Mason said. “We haven’t seen that for a while from a freshman, so him and his father must be doing something correct.”

Only entering his sophomore year, Holland plans to continue his career at Los Lunas and develop as a player.

