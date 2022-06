TRONA, Calif. (AP) — The Navy has made public the identity of a pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the Southern California desert last week. Lt. Richard Bullock was killed Friday afternoon when his F/A-18E Super Hornet went down in the vicinity of the small Mojave Desert community of Trona, Naval Air Forces said in a statement Sunday night. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO