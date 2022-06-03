ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

(Video) Biden starts weekend early with Thursday night flight to Rehoboth home

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden flew to Rehoboth Beach Thursday night for a rare weekend visit after a TV address that called for a ban on assault weapons. The speech comes after the school shooting in Texas that claimed 21 lives...

delawarebusinessnow.com

Comments / 33

helpusall
4d ago

How can this be called a rare visit? He is here all the time. NO ONE WANTS HIM!!!!

Reply(4)
24
Chris Hale
3d ago

Could you imagine how worse this country would be if he stayed longer in DC

Reply
5
Related
Cape Gazette

Biden makes woman’s day with unexpected phone call

President Joe Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden spent the weekend of June 2-5 at their North Shores home, and while the presidential couple had a little excitement of their own Saturday, it was Friday when the president made the day for one of his supporters. The presidential couple flew...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Peak Trust Co. opens office in north Wilmington

An Alaska-based trust company has opened an office in north Wilmington. Peak Trust Company serves estate planners and their clients and specializes in structuring and administering trust plans. This is Peak’s first office on the East Coast. Its office is located at 3411 Silverside Road. Peak announced its expansion...
WMDT.com

Salvage efforts complete following barge fire in Delaware Bay

PORT NORRIS, NJ. – The U.S. Coast Guard says their salvage operations following a barge fire in the Delaware Bay are complete. Sunday, the CMT Y NOT 6 was removed from shallow waters off the coast of New Jersey. Salvage experts and naval architects started developing the recovery plan after the fire was extinguished. The vessel’s stability and seaworthiness for transit were then determined.
CAMDEN, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Two fires in Wilmington overnight keep crews busy

A pair of fires in Wilmington overnight kept crews busy dousing the flames and assisting the victims. City firefighters were called to 2927 North Madison Street shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning and found a single-family home fully involved. Family members who'd gotten out of the house before firefighters arrived...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington council asks lawmakers to help Delaware catch up to neighbors' recreational standards

On Thursday night, Wilmington City Council members passed a resolution asking state-level lawmakers to help Delaware catch up to surrounding areas' hospitality industry standards, while aiding in COVID recovery. Resolution 22-01 encourages the General Assembly to specifically move legislation forward which would allow Wilmington bars to continue selling alcohol beyond...
WMDT.com

Police: Man points BB gun out of vehicle at Rehoboth business

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Delaware man was taken into custody after he reportedly pointed a BB gun out the window of a vehicle at a Rehoboth business Saturday afternoon. At around 1:45 p.m., Rehoboth Beach Police were called to respond to the parking lot of Port 251, located at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and Lake Avenue, for a report of a man with a gun. Officers were able to quickly apprehend 18-year-old Joseph Ramos, who was inside a black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania registration plates. In Ramos’ possession, police found a replica Smith & Wesson M&P 40 “Military Police” BB gun loaded with metal BBs, brass knuckles, a counterfeit controlled substance believed to be possessed with the intent to sell, a misdemeanor amount of suspected cocaine, a civil amount of suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia related to the consumption and sale of illegal drugs.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Warwick River Cafe

SECRETARY, Md.– One local cafe keeps hungry locals on their toes by changing their menu everyday. The Foodie Team was lucky enough to enjoy a few of Warwick River Cafe’s weekend specials on this week’s Foodie Friday. Warwick River Cafe posts their specials daily to their Facebook...
SECRETARY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident early Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, on Bunker Hill Road in Middletown. According to investigators, two motorcycles were westbound on Bunker Hill Road west of Choptank Road around 2:40 a.m. Police said one of the motorcycles crossed the double yellow line in...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Pride festival draws largest crowd in history for 25th anniversary

The Delaware LGBTQ community celebrated the 25th annual Pride Festival in Dover Saturday. The Green became a rainbow as community members and allies gathered for food, drinks, musical performances, and browsed through rows of small businesses and organizations. Carm Evans sat at a tent for the Tree of Life Church,...
DOVER, DE
phillylacrosse.com

Salesianum School downs Cape Henlopen, 13-11, to repeat as Delaware state boys’ champion

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 6/5/22 – Staff Report. Salesianum School senior attackman Caelan Driggs admits the Sals had high expectations in 2022. And did his team meet them?. “I feel we exceeded the expectations,” said Driggs after scoring six goals and helping his squad down Cape Henlopen, 13-11, Saturday at Caravel Academy to repeat as Delaware state champions.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Snow Hill shooting leaves one injured, police continue investigation

SNOW HILL, Md. – Snow Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one victim Saturday evening. Police say they were called to Cypress Lane around 5:57 p.m. Multiple calls coming into the Worcester County 911 center indicated that shots had been fired in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to find a victim. Shortly after, police learned of a victim who had been taken to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin in a private vehicle. The victim was later transported to TidalHealth in Salisbury for treatment.
SNOW HILL, MD
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington mayor announces plan to save historic mansion and gardens

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announces the city's plan to save the Gibraltar mansion and Marian Coffin gardens. Gibraltar is a historic site in Wilmington’s Highlands neighborhood. It houses the Marian Coffin gardens, named for the famous landscape architect who designed them. Coffin was an early 20th century landscape architect...
WILMINGTON, DE

