Schools operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

South Florida schools operating as normal Friday despite potential tropical cyclone 00:36

MIAMI – South Florida schools are operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system.

However, they are addressing weather concerns.

"Our district is working closely with emergency management officials to monitor the approaching tropical system and its potential impact on Broward County. We will continue to provide updates if there is any impact on school operations next week," said Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

And Miami-Dade County tweeted, "We expect heavy rain and flash flooding on Friday… we urge parents to use extreme caution when driving and during drop-off and release times."

Schools in Monroe County, which is under a tropical storm warning, are already on summer break.

