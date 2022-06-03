ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sheryl Sandberg Leaving Meta Platforms, Formerly Facebook, Because of Company Investigation, Burnout – WSJ Report

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
The Wall St. Journal is reporting that Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg may have been prompted in part to give up her position because of a company investigation into her activities, including a review of her use of corporate resources to help plan her upcoming wedding.

As of May, the review was ongoing, the WSJ said. The investigation is also looking into allegations that Sandberg pressured the U.K.’s Daily Mail to “shelve” an article about Sandberg’s former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard Inc. CEO Bobby Kotick, and a 2014 temporary restraining order against him.

“None of this has anything to do with her personal decision to leave,” said Caroline Nolan, a Meta spokeswoman, to the WSJ. She earlier said that the Kotick matter had been resolved.

The WSJ story also allowed that Sandberg has been “telling people that she feels burned out and that she has become a punching bag for the company’s problems.”

Comments / 92

Bond Girl
3d ago

I have always said that Facebook would ruin society, families and peoples reputations. It does more harm than good. I have never used Facebook or Twitter.

Reply(2)
55
Will Shatter
4d ago

So she wrote a book about woman and leadership. Is there a chapter in this book suggesting woman quit when the going gets tough? There is now.

Reply(13)
38
DontSettleForTheWhiteTestBeTheGrayTest
3d ago

You work for a company who makes problems, you then also work for a company you take punches for. Look at Disney? Y’all people don’t learn.

Reply
11
