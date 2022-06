Last year, BMW Motorsport officially merged with BMW M, and we speculated that a possible outcome of this merger would be a new Le Mans hypercar. Our suspicions were confirmed a couple of months later, and in the following months, teasers of the new racecar started emerging from Munich. The first showed enormous kidney grilles and the second was no different, but both of these were sketches rather than photographs. That has all changed now, as BMW's Motorsport division has provided our first real-life look at the car via a teaser on Twitter. Therein, the German automaker has also disclosed that the car will be revealed in full on June 6.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO