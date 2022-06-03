ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

AZGFD offers $1,500 reward in shooting, killing of two javelinas in Cave Creek

 4 days ago
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Arizona Game & Fish Department is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest after two javelinas were shot with arrows in the Cave Creek/Carefree area. Officials said on May 20,...

