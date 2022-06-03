Boy shot Thursday night in Portsmouth

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Church Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 48-year-old man sustaining a gunshot wound. The man’s injuries...
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. 2 teens shot, 1 killed on Herrington Rd in Elizabeth …. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office settles civil …. Family removes memorial from cemetery after repeated …. AAP calls on parents and pediatricians to prevent …. Local health officials insist residents get COVID-19 …
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department recovered a body from the James River Monday morning, according to Richmond Police. The scene was at the Huguenot Flatwater Trail river-access point and the area was blocked off with Richmond Fire vehicles and police cruisers. The body was discovered near the Huguenot Bridge by Richmond Fire crews.
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office settles civil …. Family removes memorial from cemetery after repeated …. AAP calls on parents and pediatricians to prevent …. Local health officials insist residents get COVID-19 …. Local Congresswoman Elaine Luria front and center …. Man fatally shot...
Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 in the 2400 block of Florida Avenue. Community members ‘March for Jesus’ in Norfolk. Local organization pedals for gun violence awareness. Man shot on County Street in Portsmouth. Man missing after boat washes ashore in Hampton. 3 men injured, 1...
Eight vehicles caught on fire Monday morning at a vehicle auction lot in Suffolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3mjTlBq. Cars catch fire at Insurance Auto Auctions in Suffolk. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office settles civil …. Family removes memorial from cemetery after repeated …. AAP calls on parents and pediatricians to prevent...
43-year-old Darrell Redmond runs “Give Back 2 Da Block” and meets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with children who live in London Oaks Apartments in Portsmouth. They gather in the Community Center to talk and listen. Read more: https://bit.ly/3xlxPlZ.
Comments / 0