ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Boy shot Thursday night in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say the shooting happened around...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Man injured in shooting on Church Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Church Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 48-year-old man sustaining a gunshot wound. The man’s injuries...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 teens shot, 1 killed on Herrington Rd in Elizabeth City

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. 2 teens shot, 1 killed on Herrington Rd in Elizabeth …. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office settles civil …. Family removes memorial from cemetery after repeated …. AAP calls on parents and pediatricians to prevent …. Local health officials insist residents get COVID-19 …
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found on the James River this morning ‘presumed’ to be Sarah Erway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department recovered a body from the James River Monday morning, according to Richmond Police. The scene was at the Huguenot Flatwater Trail river-access point and the area was blocked off with Richmond Fire vehicles and police cruisers. The body was discovered near the Huguenot Bridge by Richmond Fire crews.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Virginia Avenue#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Man missing after boat washes ashore in Hampton

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office settles civil …. Family removes memorial from cemetery after repeated …. AAP calls on parents and pediatricians to prevent …. Local health officials insist residents get COVID-19 …. Local Congresswoman Elaine Luria front and center …. Man fatally shot...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire breaks out on Florida Avenue in Norfolk

Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 in the 2400 block of Florida Avenue. Community members ‘March for Jesus’ in Norfolk. Local organization pedals for gun violence awareness. Man shot on County Street in Portsmouth. Man missing after boat washes ashore in Hampton. 3 men injured, 1...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Cars catch fire at Insurance Auto Auctions in Suffolk

Eight vehicles caught on fire Monday morning at a vehicle auction lot in Suffolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3mjTlBq. Cars catch fire at Insurance Auto Auctions in Suffolk. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office settles civil …. Family removes memorial from cemetery after repeated …. AAP calls on parents and pediatricians to prevent...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Formerly incarcerated felon gives back to Portsmouth

43-year-old Darrell Redmond runs “Give Back 2 Da Block” and meets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with children who live in London Oaks Apartments in Portsmouth. They gather in the Community Center to talk and listen. Read more: https://bit.ly/3xlxPlZ.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy