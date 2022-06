Shasta Groene can vividly recall the moment she was rescued after surviving seven weeks of captivity and sexual assault. It was 2005 and Groene, then 8, was recognized by customers and employees at a Denny’s restaurant in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after arriving with Joseph Edward Duncan, a registered sex offender from Fargo, North Dakota. The 42-year-old spent much of his life in prison and at one point, told a therapist that he estimated he had raped 13 younger boys by the time he was 16.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO