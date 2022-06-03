Camp Tracy seeking help for annual cleanup day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s kitten season at the Bangor Humane Society and they may need your help. The shelter currently has an influx of kittens and they’re looking for people to help foster the kittens as well as other animals in the building. The humane society says...
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - June is Pride Month and local hikers brought awareness in Bucksport Sunday. Bucksport Pride hosted a hike on the Silver Lake Trails Sunday afternoon. After the nature walk, people enjoyed a friendly picnic. Members say events like this can serve as a platform for acceptance. “We’ve...
After what felt like an endless winter that carried into spring, we're finally in the middle of perfect hiking weather along Maine trails. Even though we're in June, the weather hasn't reached the brutal humid hot days yet, but it's also not so chilly where you'll freeze on the trails as well.
BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is opening a breast milk donation center as the U.S. continues to deal with a baby formula shortage. The hospital said the breast milk center will open Monday in partnership with Mother's Milk Bank Northeast, a regional milk bank. It’s the first in the Bangor area.
Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Fairfield man was found in the Kennebec River near the boat launch in Skowhegan. Police say they were called to the area of the launch near the river’s Big Eddy about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say it appears 52-year-old David Kufeldt...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Acadia National Park Advisory Commission met virtually on Monday to discuss a range of topics concerning the current state of the park. The park is dealing with an employee shortage due to a lack of employee housing. Acadia has about 120 seasonal employees on staff.
Portland has the money, and now plans are in the works for a brand new park!. I had no idea that Portland has a very impressive collection of parks, trails, and open spaces — 67 parks taking up 721 acres. That's 721 acres that condos can't be built on. They are about to add another park, which will be one of Portland's biggest at 24 acres in the North Deering Neighborhood.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources. Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.
It's always sad to hear or read about a local business preparing to close its doors. This is especially true when it's an establishment that it known for downright delicious grub. According to a post from Jesse and Rachel on the company's official Facebook Page, Augusta's 'Wander Pizza Co.' is...
Maine has its fair share of homes that date back to the mid-1800s. If you scroll through real estate websites, you'll realize that these houses are fairly common. Most of them are large farmhouses that were built after 1865, when Maine experienced a post-Civil War housing boom. Homes that date...
There is always plenty to do around Maine and this weekend June 4-5th, 2022 is no exception. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is sponsoring a free fishing weekend this weekend across Maine. No fishing license is required to fish this weekend June 4th and 5th in Maine unless you have a suspended or revoked driver's license. This free fishing event is offered twice a year and the last time it was offered was in February so if you missed out now is your chance to try your luck catching your dinner.
WESTBROOK, Maine — The conversation about race is once again front-and-center at Westbrook schools, following an incident in the community over the weekend. On Monday, June 4, dozens of students from Westbrook Middle and High Schools left their classrooms early in the day to lead a protest through the city to the public safety department.
First, the event is two weeks from today. On Friday, June 17th between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m. R.H. Foster Lincoln Energy Services will be celebrating its grand opening. At that time, they will be offering free propane tank fill-ups (20 lbs or less) while supplies last. And it is one fill-up per household.
The Bangor State Fair comes roaring back to town, albeit with an abbreviated schedule this year, from Thursday August 4th, through Sunday, -August 7th, at Bass Park. That means 4 days of rides, food, games, summer fun and of course, live music, including a performance from an old Bangor friend, who is coming back to town.
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Gas prices continue to rise in Maine, with the average now topping $5 per gallon in five counties. According to AAA, the statewide average Monday rose to a record $4.97 per gallon, up two cents from Sunday and 21 cents in the last week. The state average was higher than the national average of $4.86.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
According to reports from WGME 13, a man mas is dead following a tragic accident that happened in Rockland, Maine over the weekend. WGME reports that there was a demolition project happening on a garage on Crescent Street in Rockland on Saturday. During the project, the roof of the garage collapsed and landed on top of one of the workers. WGME reports that the victim was 37-year-old, Kendall Ross, of Rockland.
Another Maine destination you should consider checking out is Baxter State Park. Baxter State Park borders the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on the east and contains 200,000 acres of wilderness. Baxter State Park is located in the Northern Woods region and is different than most parks as it's very rustic. The park doesn't have electricity and only has outhouses, but if you love nature, especially getting away from the hustle and bustle of it all, then this is the park for you to visit. Baxter also contains Mt. Katahdin, which draws many hikers interested in taking on the challenge of climbing Mt. Katahdin. Baxter State Park has many streams, ponds, and lakes, along with over 215 miles of hiking trails. There are ten campgrounds and many backcountry camping sites.
