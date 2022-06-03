NH man charged in Plymouth shooting

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire arrested a Vermont man who they say crashed a stolen car in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say they received two reports of a man stealing license plates Friday night. The first was at the Powerhouse Mall parking lot. The second was from a vehicle on Benning Street, where police say the suspect then drove away in a black Volvo.
WINDHAM, NH — The man found dead along a road in Windham, New Hampshire with gunshot wounds to his head has been identified. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says 37-year-old Edward Johnson was found dead on June 2 at about 7:00 a.m. Johnson was from Brooklyn, New...
ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash outside a church in Enfield. Police say it happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the La Salette Shrine on Route 4. A car hit a pedestrian who first responders tried to save but couldn’t. Police say...
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile female passenger died Monday in an Interstate 93 crash involving an SUV and a car, New Hampshire State Police said. The crash happened on I-93 northbound shortly before 1 a.m. in Manchester, police said. Police said the passenger was in the SUV, which...
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police and the Springfield Police Department are investigating a suspicious death in Springfield. A resident who lives in the area of Greeley Road contacted police at around 12:18 pm about a body found along the road in the area of 99 Greeley Road.
A man's body was found on the side of the road in Springfield, Vermont Monday and Vermont State Police say they are investigating the situation as a suspicious death. Police said someone who lives in the area saw the man's body off Greeley Road, near Spencer Brook, around noon and reported it to Springfield police. State police were called to assist.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 entered not guilty pleas Monday to two perjury charges accusing her of lying to a grand jury. Kayla Montgomery, 31, is accused of lying last month to the Hillsborough County grand...
A Rutland County man has been charged after being thrown from a dirt bike and into a telephone pole. Vermont State Police said Ryan Battease, 24, of Danby, walked away with non-life-threatening injuries.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a multi-car crash in Bradford Monday. Police say it happened near a construction site, where road crews were painting lines on Interstate 91. A teenage driver tried to merge into the one lane of traffic, at the last minute, and crashed into two other cars.
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — Two people are recovering after the motorcycle they were on collided with a bear in New Ipswich. Police said the two were traveling on Turnpike Road around noon Sunday when a bear estimated to be around 300 pounds tried to cross and was hit by the motorcycle.
CONCORD, N.H. — An investigation is underway after state officials say hundreds of bags of fentanyl were either lost or stolen from Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. The state has suspended the licenses of multiple hospital staff, including the chief nursing officer. The Office of Professional Licensure and Certification ordered an emergency suspension of the license of Amy Matthews on May 26.
