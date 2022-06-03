ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ezekiel Elliott’s brutally honest take on future in Dallas

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys goal to reclaim the NFC East title as soon as once more. To take action, they’ll have to carry off the Philadelphia Eagles as they need to problem them all year long. For Dallas, the run sport must be featured as soon as once more, as Ezekiel Elliott...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Teammate

Tony Romo took to Twitter on Sunday with a statement regarding the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. Barber III was found dead in his apartment in Texas earlier this week. He was 38 years old. Romo, who was the quarterback for the majority of Barber's...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco apartment on June 1, according to authorities. The 38-year-old was unresponsive when police were called to make a welfare check. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.The Cowboys sent CBS 11 News the following statement:"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family...
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Browns Sign Veteran Running Back: Fans React

After somewhat of a breakout 2021, the Cleveland Browns decided to reward undrafted running back D'Ernest Johnson with a contract. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Restricted free-agent running back D’Ernest Johnson reached agreement with the Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $2.433 million, including more than $900,000 in guaranteed money, ..."
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Ezekiel Elliott 'something to prove', Tolbert update, trade for backup QB?

The Cowboys’ third set of OTA sessions is about to kick off, and injuries will likely start to creep into the picture as practices get more intense and recovery time starts to shrink. The injury bug has already affected a few players. In this edition of News and Notes, we hear how one of the team’s weapons is planning to come back from his 2021 injury, we get an update on when one rookie may return from a hamstring issue, we look at another rookie learning two positions just in case of an injury this season, we examine who needs to step up as a veteran pass-catcher continues his rehab, and we explore the team’s overall depth with an eye toward adding emergency depth (especially at quarterback and wide receiver, with a veteran trade target named for each spot).
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
The Spun

John Lynch Turned Down Huge Offer: NFL World Reacts

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had a chance to leave the organization for more money this offseason. According to reports, Lynch was offered $15 million to leave the 49ers for a broadcasting role with Amazon. However, he turned it down. Now, we know why. Lynch revealed that he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL Second-Year Quarterback Might Be Switching Positions

Former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Franks didn't see much playing time in 2021, but perhaps he will in 2022 - at a new position. The former Gators quarterback was reportedly seen working out as a tight end earlier...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Super Bowl#Cowboys#American Football#Sports#Jonmachota
NBC Sports

Rams, Aaron Donald work out a massive new deal

Aaron Donald is neither retiring nor holding out. One of the best defensive players in NFL history has a new contract. The deal replaces the final three years of Donald’s prior arrangement with the team. Other contracts, the salary cap, and Donald’s ongoing stellar play made the existing deal obsolete.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Yardbarker

LOOK: Dak Prescott Leads Cowboys Fun at Kenny Chesney Concert

Dallas Cowboys fans are familiar with the fact that quarterback Dak Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy make a good team. They're also used to capacity crowds at AT&T Stadium. Saturday night was no different, but it wasn't a football game fans came to see. It was country music star, Kenny Chesney. During his performance, the Cowboys pair of McCarthy and Prescott found their way on stage and surprised the crowd and one special audience member with a gift.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders OC Scott Turner said he’s working closely with QB Carson Wentz and praised his ability to “push the ball down the field.”. “There’s a lot of different things that he’s capable of doing, obviously a very skilled player,” Wentz said, via CommandersWire. “You see him out at practice. He’s a big physical guy. He can really push the ball down the field. Our group of receivers does a great job of running, getting open and he’s finding him. Just being able to work with him day to day and you’re kind of learning the things he’s capable of. There’s not a lot that he’s not.”
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy