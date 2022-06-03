Man playing Lumineers song on piano surprised by band member

BOSTON - When Sam Spencer saw an empty bench at a downtown Boston piano Tuesday, he took a seat.

"I just noticed it a few weeks ago, and usually it's been taken. When I saw this here, I sort of felt at home," he said.

The song in his head? "Ophelia", by his favorite, The Lumineers. A video from the band's own Instagram, shows what happened next.

"He came up behind me and he was like, 'oh that's a good song man.' And I said 'thanks!' Now I feel embarrassed because it's his song!" Sam said, laughing.

Jeremiah Fraites and Sam Spencer in Boston The Lumineers/Instagram

Sam couldn't really see the spectator listening behind him. Turns out it was someone who really knows the song. Jeremiah Fraites, of The Lumineers, introduced himself.

"I was like no way. That didn't just happen. Holy crap! It's, amazing!" Sam said.

The musical moment just feels so meant to be. Sam didn't even know they were in town to play.

"His music has inspired me so much and meant a lot to me and my friends. I have entire vacations in my head that are just to the soundtrack of the Lumineers, when I think of the memories of those trips," Sam said.

Now he'll finally see The Lumineers from spectacular seats. Fraites gave him tickets to their Mansfield show on Friday.

"It's just absolutely wild. I'd never think something like that could possibly happen," Sam said.