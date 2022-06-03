ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man playing Lumineers song on piano surprised by band member

By Juli McDonald
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7Ytk_0fyzpz6N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hcb0P_0fyzpz6N00
Lumineers band member surprises man playing "Ophelia" on piano in Boston 01:55

BOSTON - When Sam Spencer saw an empty bench at a downtown Boston piano Tuesday, he took a seat.

"I just noticed it a few weeks ago, and usually it's been taken. When I saw this here, I sort of felt at home," he said.

The song in his head? "Ophelia", by his favorite, The Lumineers. A video from the band's own Instagram, shows what happened next.

"He came up behind me and he was like, 'oh that's a good song man.' And I said 'thanks!' Now I feel embarrassed because it's his song!" Sam said, laughing.

Jeremiah Fraites and Sam Spencer in Boston The Lumineers/Instagram

Sam couldn't really see the spectator listening behind him. Turns out it was someone who really knows the song. Jeremiah Fraites, of The Lumineers, introduced himself.

"I was like no way. That didn't just happen. Holy crap! It's, amazing!" Sam said.

The musical moment just feels so meant to be. Sam didn't even know they were in town to play.

"His music has inspired me so much and meant a lot to me and my friends. I have entire vacations in my head that are just to the soundtrack of the Lumineers, when I think of the memories of those trips," Sam said.

Now he'll finally see The Lumineers from spectacular seats. Fraites gave him tickets to their Mansfield show on Friday.

"It's just absolutely wild. I'd never think something like that could possibly happen," Sam said.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

To Do List: Cirque du Solei, Arlington Beer Garden, Monster Jam

BOSTON -- For the first weekend of June, you can enjoy a Cirque du Soleil show in Boston, enjoy all kinds of beer in Arlington, and watch monster trucks compete against one another at Gillette Stadium. It's all a part of this weekend's To Do List. CIRQUE DU SOLEILIt's a show that combines acrobatics and ice skating, and you can find it at Agganis Arena through June 12. Cirque du Soleil's touring ice show "Crystal" is now in Boston for 15 performances. The impressive cast includes ice skaters, acrobats, and musicians, bringing circus art to the ice. The shows are meant...
ARLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

100-year-old Celtics super fan enjoying NBA Finals

BOSTON -- To say Mary Lee of Dorchester is long-time Celtics fan is putting it mildly. She is determined to watch the whole game Sunday night even though she is 100 years old.  Mary Lee was born in 1922 and just celebrated her 100th birthday last month. This year she had a very important birthday wish for the Celtics: "Now I want you to bring the Finals home to Mary Lee," she said. Mary Lee got hooked on the Celtics back in the '80s."I fall in love with Robert Parish with his big tall self, jumping up there with all...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics fans pack Faneuil Hall for watch party

BOSTON -- Thousands of people gathered near Faneuil Hall on Sunday to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs. The city hosted the free watch party for Game 1 of the series and after much success, brought it back for Game 2. "We are so excited to watch the game tonight. I'm a big fan, he's a budding fan," one person said. Celtics fans came from all over the state. Dennis Daniel traveled from Haverhill to get his seat early.  "I'm praying with all my juju beads and my big statue at home," Daniel...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Shelby Scott has died

BOSTON – Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Shelby Scott has died at age 86. Scott worked at WBZ from 1965 until her retirement in 1996.She came to WBZ from Seattle to anchor the noon news, eventually becoming half of the nation's first all-female anchor team with Gail Harris in 1977.She became legendary for storm coverage, prompting the Boston Globe to jokingly measure snowfall in "Shelbys" instead of feet.After her retirement, she would return to WBZ to cover major storms, including the 1997 April Fools' Day Blizzard."We are so sad to learn of the passing of Shelby Scott. Shelby was a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
CBS Boston

Pollen dust should start washing away with upcoming rain

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - It's always something in New England. You make plans for a barbeque in the spring time and then it rains (see Memorial Day Weekend 2021). Or you want to go to the beach and when you leave your house it's sunny and 80, only to but at the shore it is cloudy and 55 with a bone-chilling wind off the ocean.Or, see this past weekend. Sunday could not have been better.Sunshine... checkLow Humidity... checkLight Breeze... checkComfy Temperatures... checkWaves of pollen wafting into your lungs, causing you to sneeze and wheeze,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Watch Warriors players butcher Massachusetts town names

BOSTON -- If you're heading to the TD Garden to see an NBA Finals game this week, there's a good chance that the visiting team has no clue how to pronounce your hometown.Prior to heading to Boston for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals, members of the Warriors agreed to embark on the challenging journey of pronouncing cities and towns in Massachusetts. The results were ... interesting.Check out the video below, which includes Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Juan Toscano-Anderson and other Warriors trying their best to tackle our unique town names.There was a surprising amount of success in there, but it still presented quite a challenge. In a series between the Warriors and Celtics that is rapidly becoming heated on the floor, Monday perhaps marked the ideal time to drop in a lighter moment like this one.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

USS Constitution to celebrate queen's jubilee

BOSTON - Historic locations in Boston will be joining the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee across the pond.Old North Church, where Paul Revere's famous "one if by land, two if by sea" lantern signal was sent, will host a service at 11 a.m. marking 70 years on the throne for the queen. Church bells will chime to mark the jubilee, with the British Consulate-General and the Royal Naval Attache to the United States in attendance. In the afternoon, the USS Constitution will host a special ceremony on board. "Old Ironsides" may have fought against the British in the War of 1812, but on Sunday it will fire a cannon salute and have a ceremonial raising of the UK Union Flag in recognition of the jubilee.The queen was a guest on board the USS Constitution during her visit to Boston in 1976, the first Massachusetts visit by a reigning British monarch."It's going to be a really exciting day," consul-general Peter Abbott told WBZ-TV.The events are free and open to the public. The first 100 people on board the ship will get special Platinum Jubilee coins and pins. Guests are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Navy Yard.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cruise from Boston to Bermuda forced to leave island early due to storm

BOSTON -- A Boston to Bermuda cruise has left the island paradise early because the newly named Tropical Storm Alex is headed that way. Norwegian Cruise Lines has confirmed to WBZ-TV that the Norwegian Pearl departed the island Sunday. The ship left Boston on Friday and had just arrived on the island Sunday so passengers had just a few hours on dry land. Deteriorating weather conditions prevented the ship from remaining in port.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Spencer
Person
Jeremiah Fraites
CBS Boston

Robert Parish proud Celtics are back in NBA Finals

NATICK – Celtic pride is bubbling across New England. There was a pep rally in Natick Saturday, and "The Chief" was there. Fans are living the dream and relishing the past, visiting with Celtics great Robert Parish at Dick's Sporting Goods. He greeted fans and signed autographs. "He's a legend," said Stephanie McIntyre. "He's a part of history so it's one of those things that you treasure."Parish played 14 seasons with the Celtics, winning three NBA Championships, alongside Larry Bird and Kevin McHale. "It makes you feel proud, and when you walk into the Garden you look up and you can say hey, I am part of some of those banners up there," Parish said. He is happy to see his team back in the NBA Finals. "They got a chance to do something special," Parish said. "To be part of the legendary rich history of the Celtics. So, I am definitely cheering for them and wishing them the very best."He predicts the Celtics will beat the Warriors in seven games. "I think it's going to be a long grueling series," Parish said. The Celtics lead the Warriors 1-0 in the series. Game 2 is Sunday night in San Francisco.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Texas company, Harvard scientist hope to revive the woolly mammoth

CAMBRIDGE -- A Texas company and a Harvard scientist are trying to make science fiction a reality by bringing back a massive, extinct species to roam the earth again. Decades after Jurassic Park hit bookshelves and movie screens, Texas-based Colossal is working to resurrect -- not dinosaurs -- but woolly mammoths. "I just fell in love with the idea of the project," said Colossal CEO Ben Lamm. He is teaming up with renowned Harvard scientist George Church to bring the mammoths back to life. "I reached out to George Church at Harvard University a little over three and a half years ago," Lamm said....
HARVARD, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics, Warriors wear "End Gun Violence" shirts ahead of Game 2

BOSTON  -- The Celtics and the Warriors sent a joint message when they took the court ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Both teams were wearing orange "End Gun Violence" T-shirts as they put up shots ahead of Game 2 in San Francisco, part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness and spark conversation about gun violence in America."I think we feel very strongly as a league that it's time for people to take notice and to take part in what should be a nationwide effort to limit the gun violence that's out there," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman working an extra shift at Kowloon wins big with gifted Keno ticket

SAUGUS - An act of kindness is paying off in a big way after an employee at the Keno counter found herself on the winning side of the ticket. It was a Friday night and 79-year-old Shirley Rose was not supposed to be working. The Saugus woman is retired and works a couple of days a week at the Kowloon restaurant Keno counter but came in an extra day to help a co-worker cover a shift. Rose said a man walked in and asked her to give him his favorite numbers. She did, and the man asked for two more. Rose gave him...
SAUGUS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano#The Band#Good Song#Boston 01 55 Boston#Fraites
CBS Boston

Bridgewater Little League team raises money for teen battling cancer

BRIDGEWATER - Criss-crossing the baseball stands at Bridgewater's Legion Field, this little league team is the picture of neighbors helping neighbors. "We're trying to save up some money so we can help Kylie fight off her cancer when she goes to the hospitals," said 11-year-old Patrick Kelly. They're collecting donations, selling bracelets, and organizing a bake sale for a family just like their own."I'm friends with her brother and she used to be my babysitter," said 12-year-old Marcus Camara. Kylie Witkus is 19. This spring she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. "My husband and I have lived here our whole lives and it's always...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
CBS Boston

Robert Williams available for Celtics in Game 2 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- As expected, Robert Williams is ready to roll with the Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Boston center has been upgraded to "available" for Sunday night's game.Williams was the only player on Boston's injury report on Saturday, listed as questionable with left knee soreness. He's been dealing with knee soreness since returning from meniscus surgery in the first round, but has played in seven of Boston's last eight games.That includes Boston's Game 1 win over the Warriors on Thursday night, when Williams scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots over his 24...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Draymond explains Payton's reaction to Celtics' bench in Game 2

BOSTON -- Sunday night was a big one for Gary Payton II. The 29-year-old returned to the floor after missing a month due to a broken elbow suffered in the Warriors' series against Memphis, and he was welcomed back with a standing ovation from the Golden State crowd.He ended up going 3-for-3 from the field, finishing the night with seven points, three rebounds and three assists in 25:19 on the floor.Perhaps the biggest of those shots came late in the first quarter, when the Celtics were trying to hold on to their early lead. Not long after missing both of...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics not satisfied with their split against Warriors

BOSTON -- The Celtics did their job in San Francisco, earning a split against the Warriors to steal home-court advantage in the NBA Finals. But the Celtics don't feel that way after getting embarrassed in Game 2 on Sunday night.For the first half of Sunday night, it felt like the Celtics were just a few adjustments away from doing the unthinkable: Going up 2-0 on the Warriors after taking the first two games of the NBA Finals on Golden State's home floor. The Celtics were down by just two points at halftime in Game 2, and if they if they...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Boston

Mickelson officially joins LIV, hopes to play in majors

Phil Mickelson, a chief recruiter for a Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, is ending his four-month hiatus by adding his name to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational that starts Friday outside London.Mickelson will be joining Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and three other former major champions in a 54-hole tournament at Centurion Golf Club with $25 million in prize money and $4 million going to the individual winner."I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Patricia 'early favorite' to call Patriots' plays

BOSTON -- The Patriots will hold their mandatory minicamp this week in Foxboro, an indication that the 2022 season will be here sooner than later. And yet, the Patriots still haven't named an offensive coordinator.That particular responsibility has been the subject of intrigue and skepticism for most of the offseason, ever since Josh McDaniels left to become the head coach of the Raiders. But a new report suggests that Matt Patricia could land play-calling duties for the upcoming season.According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Bill Belichick "has not yet decided" on who will be calling offensive plays next season,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Are ticks worse this year? Tips on how to avoid them

PROVINCETOWN -- Ticks may be tiny but they can carry a dangerous bite. They are already being reported all along Cape Cod and word is spreading. "It's been very talked, about much more so than any other year since I have been living here over the past 15 years," said Carolyn Kramer of Provincetown. She was bit by a tick 15 years ago -- she had just moved to Provincetown -- and the 62-year-old contracted Lyme disease.Life hasn't been the same since. "My brain is working at about a quarter of what it used to work at. I used to be able to...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins fire head coach Bruce Cassidy

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy's time as head coach of the Boston Bruins has come to an end.The team announced Monday evening that Cassidy had been relieved of his duties.Cassidy originally took over as head coach in February of 2017, taking over for the fired Claude Julien.In what was his second stint as an NHL head coach, Cassidy led the Bruins to a 245-108-46 regular-season record and a 36-37 postseason record, making the playoffs in all six of his seasons behind the Boston bench. The team reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, but lost at home to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy