First Raising Cane’s in Bay Area to open in Oakland

By Aaron Tolentino
 4 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — It’s finally coming to the Bay Area! The first Raising Cane’s is set to open in Oakland this summer on July 14, the company announced in a press release Thursday.

Raising Cane’s will open its first restaurant in the Bay Area at 8430 Edgewater Drive, which is roughly two miles away or a five-minute drive from the Oakland Coliseum, the company said. The location, which will be the 73rd in California, will have a drive-thru and an outdoor patio.

World Famous Hotboys fried chicken opens in Walnut Creek

Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant known for its chicken fingers. As of now, the closest locations to the Bay Area are in Manteca, Lodi, and Stockton.

“We’re beyond thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s to The Town and can’t wait to share our ONE LOVE with local Oakland ‘Caniacs,’” Raising Cane’s Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Esteban in a statement. “Cane’s is launching a wave of expansion in the Bay Area this next year and Oakland is the first scheduled, so there’s a lot of excitement around our grand opening. We’re seeking an incredible Crew to join us in serving this amazing Community!”

A number of other popular fast food restaurants in the Edgewater Drive area are near where Cane’s is set to be. They include an In-N-Out, Wingstop, Chipotle, and Dunkin’ Donuts — all within walking distance.

The first Raising Cane’s opened in Louisiana back in 1996, according to its website . There are more than 530 restaurants in 28 states across the country. The name “Raising Cane’s” is for the official mascot of the company, which is a dog .

Majority of country rooting for Celtics over Warriors in NBA Finals, Twitter data says

Want To Work For Raising Cane’s?

Raising Cane’s is looking to hire over 200 local crewmembers for its first Bay Area location in Oakland. Starting Thursday until July 2, a job fair will be held at Hilton Oakland Airport located at 1 Hegenberger Road. Job interviews are held every day from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The starting pay for crewmembers at the Oakland location is at $16 per hour. More info can be seen here .

Comments / 13

Sonya Alicia James-Dominguez
3d ago

I bet there will be a shooting or some type of police activity there the first week! We can’t have anything positive in Oakland to long, not with this generation!!

Reply(2)
3
KRON4 News

