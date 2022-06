JUST IN: Video obtained by The Mighty 990 KWAM shows an angry mob attacking police officers in downtown Memphis. There were several instances of the crowd physically putting their hands on the officers. It’s unclear what caused the incident. The crowd broke up with officers on horseback arrived. What’s disturbing is that Beale Street is one of the most heavily protected streets in Memphis. Watch the video below.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO