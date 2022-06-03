ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Families Bring New Awareness To Fentanyl Poisonings In Summit

By Marissa Armas
 5 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – On day one of a first-of-its-kind fentanyl summit at the Denver Art Museum, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors from both Adams and Broomfield counties heard from several Colorado families who lost loved ones to the lethal drug. Courtney Howard’s brother, Tyler Schell, died last March after taking a dose of fentanyl.

Schell was 38. For Howard, it’s still hard for her to look at his photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNQMy_0fyzpZLb00

(credit: CBS)

“He was a father. My nephew turned 3 (years old) the day after his passing. He called his daughters his princesses,” Howard said. “It’s tough. It’s extremely tough… picking up the pieces, and somebody’s careless, careless act caused this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xEtl_0fyzpZLb00

(credit: CBS)

Aretta Gallegos’ daughter, Brianna Mullins, also died last year in April after a fentanyl poisoning. Mullins was 25 years old and a mom.

“She thought she was taking a Percocet,” said Gallegos. “As a mom losing my first born child, there’s a missing piece, and it’s really hard to try and stay happy.”

The pain Howard and Gallegos feel is becoming more ordinary for Colorado families, which is why both agreed to speak on a panel at the summit along with several others. Howard and Gallegos felt that prior to the panel, many of those in law enforcement only saw their loved ones as a number, an overdose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQuW7_0fyzpZLb00

(credit: Gallegos family)

Both are hoping to remove the stigma surrounding the drug, which is why they want officers and the community to see these deaths as poisonings, not overdoses. The 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason agrees. He said it was critical for law enforcement to hear firsthand from families who’ve been impacted by the drug.

“I think there has been a real tendency, before law enforcement fully understood the fentanyl crisis, to assume that these were just overdose deaths,” Mason told CBS4. “What we needed to learn from these families, is that these are poisonings.”

These poisonings continue to hurt families like Howards and Gallegos.

“One pill can kill. Nothing is safe,” Gallegos said.

The two hope their stories will bring more compassion and education on a drug plaguing Coloradans.

“It doesn’t discriminate,” added Howard. “And the more that you educate yourself the safer you will be and the communities will be.”

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Denver

6 New Proposed ‘Gun Violence Protection’ Ordinances Expected To Be Voted On Tuesday Night In Boulder

(CBS4) – While the country is struggling with how best to respond to increasing gun violence, the City of Boulder has their own plan. “Would we wish that the state and federal government did this? Of course,” Boulder City Council member Matt Benjamin said. On Tuesday night, following a public input session, the council plans to vote on six different “gun violence protection” ordinances. “I hope we hear from new people. That’s always the challenge — are we reaching new parts of our community in that public dialogue?” he said. The proposed ordinances include a ban on all assault weapons in the city, while...
BOULDER, CO
5280.com

4 Water-Wise Landscape Designs Created Just for Denver-Area Homes

Feeling inspired by the change of season—and the changing climate—to reconsider the plants in your yard and garden? In particular, how much water those varieties soak up when the temperatures soar?. The most practical choice is clear: Swap out moisture-loving plants for less-thirsty xeric options. But selecting the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect wanted for domestic violence taken into custody

DENVER — A suspect wanted by police was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD). DPD was in the 1800 block of North Gaylord Street attempting to contact a wanted person. The suspect whom police were trying to contact was wanted...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New Data Shows Student Enrollment Trending Down Across Denver, Elementary Schools Especially Impacted

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s no secret the city of Denver is changing, a reality seen every day across our neighborhoods and the people who call them home. A new report from Denver Public Schools shows the district is feeling those changes too and will be for some time. The annual report was presented at Monday’s board meeting and highlights several ongoing trends alongside the most recent U.S. Census data. While overall enrollment is trending down, the hardest hit were elementary schools as well as overall enrollment in schools in southwest Denver. “When fewer children are living in the city and born into...
DENVER, CO
