ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Trademarks YEEZUS For Amusement Parks, NFT’s, Toys And More

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SczLv_0fyzpOsq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjbJh_0fyzpOsq00

Source: Gotham / Getty

After denouncing the Metaverse it seems Kanye West is going to eventually take his talents there. He has filed a YEEZUS trademark for NFT purposes and more.

As per Hype Beast the Chicago, Illinois native has pulled a potentially big boss move. On Wednesday, June 1 it was revealed by trademark attorney Josh Gerben that Ye has submitted paperwork with the goal of leveraging the term YEEZUS for multiple business opportunities. “After denouncing the Metaverse it seems Kanye West is going to eventually take his talents there. He has filed a YEEZUS trademark for NFT purposes and more” he wrote via Twitter.

According to the social media he registered the moniker for Notable Goods & Services to include amusement parks, blockchain-backed currencies and non-fungible tokes (NFTs), physical and online retail stores, toys, games, sporting equipment, campaign buttons, clothing, bags, household items and cosmetics.

While West made it clear he wasn’t interested in doing NFT’s back in February he has expressed interest in creating his own amusement park. Back in 2012 he detailed the goal in a brief interview with NME at Cannes. “What I want to do post-Grammys is I want to work on cities, I want to work on amusement parks, I want to change entertainment experiences,” he told GQ . “[It’s] something like if McQueen or Tarsem [Singh] was to meet the entertainment value of a Cirque du Soleil or a Walt Disney.”

Photo: Revolt

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Lunch With North After Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kanye West, 44, stepped out with his daughter North West, 8, for a lunch date on Wednesday, May 25. The father-daughter duo were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, after enjoying a low-key meal together. Ye wore black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt with the hoodie over his head, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Kanye’s outfit choice seemed to be his way of trying to go unnoticed in public, but that didn’t work out for the famous rapper.
MALIBU, CA
Vibe

Future And Drake’s “Wait For U” Almost Became A Kanye West Track

Click here to read the full article. Future achieved his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month with “Wait For U,” featuring Drake and Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tems. Along with the historic feat for the Atlanta rapper, the track has also managed to go platinum, as tweeted by Chart Data. However, with the song’s continuous stream of success, it could be difficult for fans to imagine the track sounding any different than the version that found its way on Future’s latest album, I Never Liked You. Well, there was a moment where that was actually the case....
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Kanye West And Naoto Fukasawa Reimagine McDonald’s Packaging

Kanye West is adding his magic touch to the world’s most famous fast food chain. He and Naoto Fukasawa are reimagining McDonald’s packaging. As per The Grio the Chicago, Illinois native has teamed up with popular chain for a collaboration that has taken the world by surprise. For many weeks his social media channels have […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s Girlfriend Chaney Jones Reveals New ‘Ye’ Tattoo As Romance Heats Up

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still heating things up! The rapper, 44, and his Kim Kardashian lookalike girlfriend, appear to be taking things to the next level, as Chaney just shared photos of what looks like a “Ye” tattoo. The 24-year-old model and influencer shared the images via her Instagram stories on May 12, per TMZ. In the photos, Chaney rocks a revealing tube top, tight Balenciaga pants, and sky-high heels while standing in front of a candle and some plants. A tiny, understated “Ye” on her left wrist sent her 585k-plus followers into a frenzy over the obvious sign of growing commitment between the two.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Kanye
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Rob isn't on The Kardashians because he's living the Dream as a 10/10 dad

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons from 2007 until 2021 and KUWTK fans were heartbroken when the news broke that the family would no longer be appearing on the E! Entertainment show. However, the Kar-Jenners didn’t go away for long and had a trick up their sleeve in the form of a brand new series on Hulu. The Kardashians launched on April 14th, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Toys#Cirque Du Soleil#Sporting Equipment#Web3#Gotham Getty#Metaverse#Yeezus#Kanyewest#Notable Goods Services#Nme
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West's Stunning Emerald Birthday Bling

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party. Now that's a hulk of a necklace. Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the sparkly new chain her son Psalm West received for his third birthday on May 9. The blinged-out b-day gift appeared to feature a string of emeralds with a giant P-shaped pendant.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy