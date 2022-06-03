COVID-19: How Cases in the Gettysburg, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 429,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 1, bringing the total count to more than 82.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 996,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 28.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 35.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 30.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Gettysburg, PA metro area consists of just Adams County. As of June 1, there were 24,956.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Gettysburg residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,694.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Gettysburg metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Gettysburg, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 1 per 100,000 residents 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 122,224 21,404.8 2,059 360.6 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 59,694 21,799.3 771 281.6 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,333,347 21,933.2 18,396 302.6 44300 State College, PA 161,960 36,730 22,678.4 355 219.2 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 124,614 23,034.1 1,901 351.4 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 38,752 23,062.3 530 315.4 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 129,136 23,240.9 2,274 409.3 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 548,825 23,540.1 7,921 339.7 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 20,574 24,500.4 341 406.1 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 30,272 24,580.0 621 504.2 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 25,573 24,956.6 367 358.2 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 105,441 25,223.6 1,601 383.0 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 29,444 25,753.5 528 461.8 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 218,819 26,124.2 3,010 359.4 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 35,415 26,626.0 736 553.3 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 41,300 26,792.6 699 453.5 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 37,492 26,831.9 519 371.4 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 122,197 27,425.2 1,514 339.8

