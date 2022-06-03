ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS3 Mysteries: 15 Years Later, Eric Woods’ Family Doesn’t ‘Have Any Hope’ Murder Will Be Solved

By Joe Holden
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzK1o_0fyzotLI00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Aug. 1, 2007. This date is forever etched in the heart and mind of a local mother. It was the last day she saw her son alive. Fifteen years later, she needs your help to find her son’s killer.

It was a sweltering summer night, and Eric Woods was leaving to play basketball.

“His favorite thing was basketball, and he loved people,” Monique Irvis said.

Out the door of his South Philadelphia home he went. Irvis remembers that final conversation.

“I felt bad because I fussed at him before he left because I was like, ‘don’t forget to come back and put the trash out,'” Irvis said, “and he said, ‘all right mom,’ you know.”

That was the last time Irvis saw her 19-year-old son alive. That was Aug. 1, 2007.

Woods was shot and killed walking home from the basketball game.

“It’s like 15 years of pain, 15 years of anger,” Irvis said.

Philadelphia police have had a difficult time making headway with the investigation. There’s no surveillance video. The shooting happened near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Divinity Street in Southwest Philadelphia. The area was dimly lit.

Investigators on Wednesday told CBS3 Mysteries the shooter mistook Woods for somebody else. Plainly, they shot the wrong guy.

“I’m very angry. I’ve been trying to say I’m not angry, I don’t know,” Irvis said. “It just angers me. It’s been too long.”

Irvis is angry. The passage of time has done little to heal deep wounds. She takes us back to the night her son lay dying in a hospital bed. She says doctors would not allow her to say goodbye.

Irvis remembers a doctor approaching her.

“I could see him walking to me and all I knew was he must have said he’s not here anymore or whatever, but I blacked out and I ran out,” she said. “It was just black and I just fell to the ground outside.”

She says her attempt to say one last goodbye was dismissed.

“It’s the worst feeling not to be able to see your child, especially after something that tragic,” Irvis said.

Irvis is frustrated with the Philadelphia Police Department and what she describes as a lack of compassion.

“Do they understand that the pain never goes away? Do they understand the anger never goes away? The hurt? There are so many things that don’t go away,” Irvis said.

There are two days each year that Irvis braces for — Aug. 1, the anniversary of her son’s death, and Christmas, Woods’ birthday. He would have been 34 this year.

Does she have hope that someone can come through for her and her family?

“I’m trying to have hope, but I don’t have any,” Irvis said. “I don’t have any hope in the system.”

Do you have information on the homicide case of Woods? Call 215-686-TIPS. There is a reward.

Comments / 8

Margaret Sigler
4d ago

Praying for your healing to start and To get the answer you deserve of what Really happened that awful day. Prayers going up for your family also. awwwww the heartaches you feel. May God Continue to give u the strength to hold until that answer comes.

Reply
3
Panda
3d ago

This is one of many of cases where the perpetrator has not been found! It bothers me immensely that no one has been accountable! karma comes no matter what!

Reply
2
Erica
3d ago

this is so sad 😞 may God bless this heartbroken mother no mother wanna feel this we love our kids , even when they grow up they are still our babies , and for them not to let her see her son one last time that's shady and cruel I hope they solve this it's been to long the mom and family deserves justice, they said it was a mistake they shot the wrong person who that's what I wanna know 😢

Reply
2
Related
truecrimedaily

Boyfriend charged with murder 3 years after trust fund heir found dead in arboretum

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man faces several criminal charges nearly three years after his boyfriend was found dead in his Pottstown apartment. On June 1, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Keshaun Sheffield was arrested for the Aug. 19, 2019, death of Rashid Young. Sheffield has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking/disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime, and access device fraud.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: 2 Men In Custody In Connection To Shooting That Left 3 Dead, 11 Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in custody in connection to a mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street over the weekend. Police said Monday night the second suspect, 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Vereen is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, among others. Vereen was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. without incident. Officials also searched his West Passyunk home for weapons but did not find any. Neighbors say Vereen has two children. It’s unclear if either was home at the time he was taken into custody. BREAKING: U.S. Marshalls have taken Rashaan Vereen into custody...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
CBS Philly

3 Teens Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at 19th and Diamond Streets. BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm two 15-year-old teens and a 14-year-old teen were just shot at 19th and Diamond in North Philadelphia. The victims are reportedly in stable condition right now. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 7, 2022 A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip and is in critical condition, according to police. Another 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were also shot. They are in stable condition, according to police. Police say the suspects appear to be young males wearing dark clothing and masks. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner To Announce Conviction Of Defendant For 3rd Degree Murder Of Tyisha Timmons In 2018 Shooting

PHILADELPHIA  (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will discuss the conviction of a defendant accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Tyisha Timmons in 2018. Family and friends of Timmons will also speak about what the verdict means to them. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.  What: DA Krasner to Announce Conviction of Defendant for Third Degree Murder in 2018 Shooting, Provide Gun Crimes Update When:Monday, June 6, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

17-year-old boy shot twice in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenage boy was fighting for his life Sunday night after he was shot multiple times in South Philadelphia. The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Taylor Street. Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot once in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Woods
CBS Philly

Police: 17-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded After Being Shot 9 Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot nine times in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on the 3900 block of North 7th Street. Police said the teen was rushed to the Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. No weapons were recovered, police said. There’s no word if there have been any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Street Businesses ‘Hurting’ As Crime In Area Has Been Growing Problem Since October, Owners Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community members are still trying to grasp the chaotic scene that unfolded on South Street late Saturday night. A makeshift memorial is growing at the scene of the mass shooting. Residents say crime has been a growing problem across Queen Village and they’re demanding action from the city. Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting It was a peaceful Monday afternoon as residents and tourists walked along South Street, a far cry from a deadly mass shooting that occurred on Saturday night. Ivy Cheng lives in the area. She’s the manager at Jade Fashion Boutique,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#South Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Investigators Searching For Suspects Wanted In Car Robbery At Gas Station In Northwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators are searching for the suspects wanted in a carjacking in Northwest Philadelphia. Investigators say a man was held at gunpoint at a gas station on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue last Thursday. Police say the suspects stole the victim’s 2016 Nissan Rogue before driving away from the scene. If you have any information contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man ambushed, carjacked at gunpoint outside Upper Roxborough gas station

PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for two suspects after they say a man was the victim of a robbery Thursday morning. The man was walking to his car at a gas station on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue when he was approached by two men. One suspect waited outside for at least 10 minutes while the victim played video slot machines inside, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

9 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leaves Pregnant Woman Dead, 8 Others Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating nine separate shootings from Friday into Saturday that left a pregnant woman dead and eight others injured, including a man at a SEPTA subway station. Doctors managed to save the baby she was carrying.  Police say they found the woman in her 20s shot in the head when they arrived at the scene at Richmond Street just after 1 a.m. She was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. Police say the baby is in stable condition.  On Saturday afternoon, a 23-year-old man was shot once in his right chest inside SEPTA’s Susquehanna-Dauphin Station subway station on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy