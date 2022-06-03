ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21

By TownLift // Associated Press
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114oWW_0fyzorZq00

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Thursday that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group, as expected.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha outlined the administration’s planning for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots. He said the Food and Drug Administration’s outside panel of advisers will meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids. Shipments to doctors’ offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week.

Jha said states can begin placing orders for pediatric vaccines on Friday, and said the administration has an initial supply of 10 million doses available. He said it may take a few days for the vaccines to arrive across the country and vaccine appointments to be widespread.

“Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” Jha said.

The timeline would provide parents with the opportunity to get their children fully vaccinated in time for the beginning of the next school year.

The Biden administration is pressing states to prioritize large-volume sites like children’s hospitals, and to make appointments available outside regular work hours to make it easier for parents to get their kids vaccinated.

In the view of the White House, eliminating the last significant cohort not yet eligible for vaccines will go a long way in building confidence among some Americans who have been wary to return to many of their pre-pandemic activities, helping the country emerge from the pandemic.

Jha acknowledged the “frustration” of parents of young children who have been waiting more than a year for shots for their kids.

“At the end of the day we all want to move fast, but we’ve got to get it right,” he said.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
Local
Utah Health
Park City, UT
Government
Park City, UT
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
Reuters

U.S.-E3 draft resolution criticising Iran sent to IAEA Board

VIENNA, June 7 (Reuters) - A draft resolution by the United States, Britain, Germany and France criticising Iran for not fully answering the U.N. nuclear watchdog's questions on uranium traces at undeclared sites was sent to the watchdog's Board overnight, three diplomats said. The formal submission of the text, seen...
WORLD
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy